Olivier Giroud has sent yet another message to Arsene Wenger as he complained at his lack of playing time at Arsenal while on international duty.

The French forward was speaking in a press conference at Les Bleus' Clairefontaine home when he moaned about not getting enough minutes.

"Wenger is counting on me even though he hasn't used me much," said the 30 year-old, before firing a warning.

"I won't settle for such limited playing time."

Giroud curiously extended his contract in January when it seemed as if his time at the Emirates may have been coming to an end, and only completed 90 minutes once - against Middlesbrough - after inking his extension.

Arsenal are trying to add attacking reinforcements, including Giroud's compatriot Kylian Mbappe, which would only further limit the former Montpellier striker's playing time.

But sources close to the French forward told The Independent that he has no intention of leaving the club.

