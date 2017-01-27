Manchester United may not be doing any transfer business this month, but the club are already reportedly working tirelessly to secure their summer targets.

And their main summer target is Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, who is reported to be available for around £84m, by way of his buyout clause.

Griezmann is a huge Manchester United fan, having supported the club when he was younger and taken to wearing the No 7 shirt with long sleeves because of his hero David Beckham.

But United are still unsure if that will be enough to persuade him to come to Old Trafford and are enlisting Paul Pogba to help with the transfer, according to the Daily Record.

Griezmann has spoken of his desire to play with close friend Pogba at club level at some point in their careers and United are hoping a few words from their record signing will help them in their pursuit of the forward.

Anthony Martial is becoming increasingly frustrated with life under Mourinho, according to The Times, after the United boss criticised him for failing to take his chances.

Martial was linked with a move to Sevilla this transfer window and the Portuguese’s latest comments are likely to give the Frenchman further reason to reconsider his future.

However, it could be Mourinho and not Martial who leaves Old Trafford first, report Spanish outlet Don Balon.

They report that the former Real Madrid manager maintains a close relationship with president Florentino Perez and he could be targeted for a return to the Bernabeu should the Champions League holders falter further after their Copa del Rey exit.

Perez is reportedly already considering replacing Zidane, despite their Spanish record for consecutive games without loss.