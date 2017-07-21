In the south end of Liverpool where Calderstones Park blurs into Woolton, a contingent of South American footballers have formed the sort of tight union that tends to happen between expatriates when they are far away from home. Birthdays, Halloweens, Christmases and christenings are reliably spent together, usually over a barbeque. Alberto Moreno, the Spaniard, is an important addition to the pack; his role as comedian well established.

It is a dynamic the decision makers at Liverpool should be considering, after Jürgen Klopp was compelled to say, “we are not a selling club,” following Barcelona’s £72million bid for Philippe Coutinho.

It seems an unusual subplot but perhaps it will be Liverpool’s recruitment of Hull’s Andrew Robertson that prompts Coutinho to really think seriously about what to do next because the impending arrival of a new left back brings into focus the future of Moreno, indeed, who is available to purchase from Liverpool for £15million.

How could Liverpool line up next season?







12 show all How could Liverpool line up next season?





















1/12 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Who is Jürgen Klopp looking to bring in this summer and how might those transfer targets fit into his first-choice starting line-up? Getty

2/12 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. Getty

3/12 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Getty

4/12 CB: Virgil van Dijk Could Liverpool still pull this off? After being forced into an embarrassing climbdown amid 'tapping up' allegations earlier this summer, it seems unlikely. Yet if those reports were to be believed, Van Dijk wanted the move to Anfield. Klopp is still a fan and the club have been slow to move on to other defensive targets. Getty

5/12 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Getty

6/12 LB: Andrew Robertson With Ryan Sessegnon signing renewed terms at Fulham and Benjamin Mendy out of Liverpool's price range, they may turn to Hull City's Andrew Robertson. The Scotland left-back quietly impressed during his two years in the Premier League, despite both ending in relegation, but is he really Champions League level? If not, James Milner may return to the role. Getty

7/12 DM: Jordan Henderson Proved that he can be effective sitting deep in a midfield trio but his fitness is a major concern. Missed much of the second-half of the season with his persistent foot problem. Getty

8/12 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Getty

9/12 CM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian was not at his best last season, but is still one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free. Getty

10/12 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Getty

11/12 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty

12/12 ST: Roberto Firmino One of Klopp's favourite players, Firmino is likely to lead the line once again come the start of the season. Linked up superbly with Mané and Coutinho last term, though will hope to improve on his scoring return of 12 in 41 appearances. Getty

Though there have not been any buyers willing to go near meeting that figure so far, Liverpool might encounter a very modern problem – and genuinely, a social one – should Moreno find a new club. It does not take a great deal for footballers to become unsettled, especially if their support structures are taken away. Moreno’s friendship with Coutinho is very close.

This was illustrated last Sunday when a 25-man Liverpool squad boarded a Malaysia Airlines flight to Hong Kong. Coutinho and Moreno chose to sit next to each other at the back of the plane, with Coutinho’s countryman Roberto Firmino positioned in the middle aisle beside Simon Mignolet.

It is not the first time the pair have travelled together this summer. When Firmino was married in Rio de Janerio last month, Coutinho and his wife Aine along with Moreno and his girlfriend Lilia Grandilla, together with their young daughters, flew to Brazil for the ceremony. Coutinho, who was born in Rio, acted a tour guide and amongst the many photographs taken was one of the families in front of the famous Christ the Redeemer statue.

👊🏽🇧🇷 A post shared by Philippe Coutinho (@phil.coutinho) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

Firmino is said to be considering moving to Formby, some 20 miles away from his current home near Coutinho and the others, though the ‘others’ does not include Lucas Leiva anymore – who was sold this week to Lazio.

Though Lucas was older and had friendships with players from other areas of the globe – and other areas of the city, his presence in Liverpool’s south end will be missed by those who knew him the most, particularly Coutinho who has spoken before about the midfielder’s important role during his own settling in period on Merseyside after signing from Inter Milan in 2013.

Passeio com nossos grandes amigos na cidade maravilhosa 🙏🏽🇧🇷❤️ #muitofelizqueelesvieram A post shared by Philippe Coutinho (@phil.coutinho) on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

Nestled amongst the farewells on an official goodbye video to Lucas was an admittance from Moreno that he’d suggested to him that a fresh start in Italy was a good idea having spent a decade at Anfield. Moreno’s message acts as a reminder that players talk between themselves, while inviting the question: what will he and Coutinho be discussing in the hotel rooms of Hong Kong?