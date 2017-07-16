Pierre-Emerick Aubamyang’s potential suitors have only “a few more days” to submit offers for the Borussia Dortmund striker, according to the Bundesliga club’s chief executive.

Aubameyang, who scored 40 goals in 46 games for Dortmund last season, is thought to be of interest to Chelsea and his former club AC Milan.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, however, has insisted that Die Borussen are yet to receive any bids for Aubameyang and claims the clock is ticking on a move this summer.

“We have not received any offers for the player,' Watzke told Welt am Sonntag. “We will wait a few more days, but not for much longer than that.

“Personally, I'd be happy if Pierre were to remain. Obviously there are clubs in the world where Aubameyang could earn more than he does here.”

Aubameyang was linked with a move to Chinese Premier League side Tianjin Quanjian earlier this summer, but the Chinese transfer window has since closed.

The Gabon international played the first half of Dortmund’s 3-2 pre-season friendly win over Urawa Red Diamonds on Saturday.