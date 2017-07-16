  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Transfers

Dortmund set deadline on bids for Chelsea target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Hans-Joachim Watzke claims the clock is ticking on a move this summer

Click to follow
The Independent Football
pierre-emerick-aubameyang.jpg
Aubameyang scored 40 goals in 46 games for Dortmund last season Getty

Pierre-Emerick Aubamyang’s potential suitors have only “a few more days” to submit offers for the Borussia Dortmund striker, according to the Bundesliga club’s chief executive.

Aubameyang, who scored 40 goals in 46 games for Dortmund last season, is thought to be of interest to Chelsea and his former club AC Milan.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, however, has insisted that Die Borussen are yet to receive any bids for Aubameyang and claims the clock is ticking on a move this summer.

How Chelsea could line up next season

How Chelsea could line up next season

  • 1/11 GK: Thibaut Courtois

    Getty

  • 2/11 CB: Antonio Rudiger

    Getty

  • 3/11 CB: David Luiz

    Getty

  • 4/11 CB: Gary Cahill

    Getty

  • 5/11 RWB: Victor Moses

    Getty

  • 6/11 LWB: Marcos Alonso

    Getty

  • 7/11 CM: N'Golo Kante

    Getty

  • 8/11 CM: Tiemoué Bakayoko

    Getty

  • 9/11 RW: Pedro

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 10/11 LW: Eden Hazard

    Getty

  • 11/11 ST: Alvaro Morata

    Getty

“We have not received any offers for the player,' Watzke told Welt am Sonntag. “We will wait a few more days, but not for much longer than that. 

“Personally, I'd be happy if Pierre were to remain. Obviously there are clubs in the world where Aubameyang could earn more than he does here.”

  • Read more

Chelsea left sweating with striker options thinning in the market

Aubameyang was linked with a move to Chinese Premier League side Tianjin Quanjian earlier this summer, but the Chinese transfer window has since closed.

The Gabon international played the first half of Dortmund’s 3-2 pre-season friendly win over Urawa Red Diamonds on Saturday.

Comments