Real Madrid want to slap a €350m (£310m) release clause in the contract of starlet Marco Asensio as they prepare to announce a new deal to tie him down long-term.

The former Mallorca winger has exploded into the first-team picture at the Bernabeu this season after impressing on loan at Espanyol in 2015/16, and Madrid have agreement with the player over the majority of a new contract.

Asensio's new deal will see his contract extended for just one more year, from 2022 to 2023, but hands him an extra salary increase - his second in a year.

But the key part for the club will be the increase in his release clause, which they are hoping to peg at €350m.

That would make Asensio one of the squad's most valuable players, boasting a release clause of over double the club captain, Sergio Ramos, but still behind Gareth Bale (€500m) and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo (€1bn).

Liverpool made a bid of £50m for Asensio in the January window but were laughed off by Madrid, who see Asensio as the future face of the club.

Real Madrid's route to Champions League winners







13 show all Real Madrid's route to Champions League winners























1/13 Real Madrid 2 Sporting Lisbon 1 – Group stage, 14/9/16 Getty Images

2/13 Borussia Dortmund 2 Real Madrid 2 – Group stage, 27/9/16 AFP/Getty Images

3/13 Real Madrid 5 Legia Warsaw 1 – Group stage, 18/10/16 AFP/Getty Images

4/13 Legia Warsaw 3 Real Madrid 3 – Group stage, 2/11/16 AFP/Getty Images

5/13 Sporting Lisbon 1 Real Madrid 2 – Group stage, 22/11/16 AFP/Getty Images

6/13 Real Madrid 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 – Group stage, 7/12/16 Getty Images

7/13 Real Madrid 3 Napoli 1 – Round of 16 first leg, 15/2/17 AFP/Getty Images

8/13 Napoli 1 Real Madrid 3 – Round of 16 second leg, 7/3/17 AFP/Getty Images

9/13 Bayern Munich 1 Real Madrid 2 – Quarter-final first leg, 12/4/17 Bongarts/Getty Images

10/13 Real Madrid 4 Bayern Munich 2 – Quarter-final second leg, 18/4/17 AFP/Getty Images

11/13 Real Madrid 3 Atletico Madrid 0 – Semi-final first leg, 2/5/17 Getty Images

12/13 Atletico Madrid 2 Real Madrid 1 – Semi-final second leg, 10/5/17 Getty Images

13/13 Juventus 1 Real Madrid 4 - Final, 3/6/17 Getty

Indeed, should Cristiano Ronaldo - as expected - decide to reverse his "irreversible" decision to leave the Spanish capital then he is expected to play another couple of season in Madrid. Asensio, 23 by that point, would be perfectly positioned to succeed Ronaldo as the club's biggest star, though he may have some competition should Madrid sign top target Kylian Mbappé from Monaco.

The French forward is considered one of the world's best young players and Madrid have made strong moves to acquire him already his month.

In meetings with Monaco last week, Mbappe told the club that the only destination he is considering is Real Madrid but there is increasing noise that Mbappe is prepared to play one more season in the south of France before making what would likely be a world-record move to the Santiago Bernabeu.