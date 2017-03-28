Real Madrid will break up their ‘BBC’ forward line of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo to accommodate Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard.

Club president Florentino Perez is desperate to add another Galactico to the side with it having been three seasons since Madrid signed anyone of that quality, when James Rodriguez arrived from Monaco.

According to the Daily Mail, Perez is keen to make a statement given it is an election year at the club – even though he is strong favourite to be elected to continue in the role.

Another reason is concern over Ronaldo’s age, coupled with Bale’s injury record, that Real Madrid may need to shift from a 4-3-3 to a 4-4-2 diamond.

That would mean Hazard would start as the advanced playmaker at the tip of the diamond with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos either side of him and Bale and Ronaldo, with Benzema rotating, in front of him.

Ronaldo being 32 years old, compared to 26-year-old Hazard, means he is no longer seen as the future of the club.

It also frees up the likes of Alvaro Morata to leave, with Antonio Conte desperate to finally sign the forward for Chelsea, after two previous failed attempts. James Rodriguez could also go in the same direction, as a direct replacement for Hazard.

However, plans could be scuppered by the current furore surrounding French teenager Kylian Mbappe, with Perez already quoted as being interested in the Monaco forward. It is believed that if Mbappe is the more popular transfer, then Perez will opt for him instead.

Another speedbump is the stubbornness of Roman Abramovich to sell Hazard. Chelsea hold all the cards given the Belgian’s current contract runs until 2020 and have no financial need to sell their best players.