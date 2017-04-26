Real Madrid could look to blow their European rivals out of the water in the race to sign Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe by offering up to €100m [£85m], with Florentino Perez hoping to fend off competition from both the Premier League and La Liga.

Manchester United and Arsenal have both been linked with the French 18-year-old following his excellent form this season in Ligue 1 and the Champion League, while Barcelona are also believed to be monitoring the France international.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, Real Madrid are aware of the interest in the teenager, and club president Florentino Perez is prepared to make another statement signing to land the Monaco striker in an effort to boost his presidential bid.

Madrid will elect their next president in the summer, with Perez the favourite to continue in the role, but moves for Mbappe and the Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea, would go a long way to pleasing the 80,000 members that will vote in the election.

Having missed out on De Gea two years ago, a completed move for the Spain No 1 this summer would represent a positive move in the transfer market for the club, who currently lead La Liga despite Sunday’s 3-2 el clasico defeat by Barcelona. Their quiet transfer window last year, in which only the €30m [£30m] Alvaro Morata returned from Juventus in their only signing, means that Real have a reinforced transfer budget heading into the end of the season.

Manchester United's potential summer transfers







6 show all Manchester United's potential summer transfers









1/6 In: Victor Lindelof United have been linked with signing the Benfica centre-back for some time now. Rumours have however surfaced that the Red Devils might be deterred at the fact that the Swede has signed a new contract which will increase his release clause to a reported £50m.

2/6 In: Virgil van Dijk The Southampton central defender was subject to a lot of interest from the league’s big clubs approaching the January transfer window. Many clubs will likely return for him when the window reopens.

3/6 In: Antoine Griezmann One of the world’s most sought-after talents, United would have to pay big money to bring him to Old Trafford. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic coming to the end of his career, Griezmann could be seen as a long-term choice to spearhead United’s attack. Atletico’s main man won Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016, after scoring six goals.

4/6 In: James Rodriguez The Colombian international has spent most of this season on the sidelines, with most of his appearances coming from off the bench. Despite this, it would still require a high fee for Real Madrid to let him go after they signed him from Monaco for £63m.

5/6 In: Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco This campaign, United have failed to have a consistent performer in the left-wing role with Memphis Depay and Jesse Lingard flattering to deceive for the most part. Carrasco would be a perfect fit, slotting in alongside Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in their front three. They’d have to break the bank to prise the 23-year-old away from the Vicente Calderon, though.

6/6 In: Nelson Semedo United have been heavily linked with Semedo’s teammate Lindelof, but reports suggest that Mourinho is interested in the right-back also.

That could result in Perez pursuing moves for both Mbappe and De Gea, with reports in France detailing that Real would be prepared to offer between €80m and €100m in order to fend off competition from elsewhere, with only United able to rivals those figures unless Barcelona commit to selling one of Lionel Messi, Neymar or Luis Suarez, which looks hugely unlikely.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is a known fan of Mbappe, having kept an eye on him at his former club Monaco, but the French manager has not shown any clear indication that Arsenal are willing to enter the race for the striker despite his preference for signing young French talent in the past.