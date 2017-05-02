Renato Sanches is due to become Bayern Munich’s most expensive player ever if he plays one more game before the end of the Bundesliga season.

Bayern pipped Manchester United to the signing of Sanches last summer in a deal worth an initial £30m, but with a number of clauses inserted which could see the total price of the transfer more than double, to £67m.

Sanches has played 24 times for the Germans and they will have to pay Benfica another £4m if the Portuguese midfielder plays one more time this season, after coming off the bench against Wolfsburg last time out.

The 19-year-old has only started five Bundesliga games this season, and has come off the bench a further 11 times, as well as playing twice in the German Cup and six times in the Champions League.

The additional £4m payment, which could come against Darmstadt 98 next weekend, will see Sanchez overtake Javi Martinez, who, at £33m, is the club’s current record transfer.

Bayern sealed the Bundesliga title with the 6-0 win over Wolfsburg and, with three games of the season remaining, Carlo Ancelotti is expected to rotate his side, which will almost certainly give Sanches his 25th appearance of the season.