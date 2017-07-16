Roma is beginning to look like Riyad Mahrez’s most likely destination with the Italian club prepared to make an offer to Leicester City.
The Serie A giants are looking for a replacement for Mohamed Salah this summer, after the Egyptian winger left to join Liverpool in a club-record deal.
Roma are remodelling their squad in the off-season under the guidance of new sporting director Monchi. The Spaniard, whose smart recruitment helped Sevilla to three back-to-back Europa League wins, has already signed nine new players this summer.
And Mahrez is being targeted as a tenth, with outline personal terms agreed but Roma aware that the 2015/16 Premier League champions are holding out for at least £40m.
Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham have all been linked to Mahrez, the Algerian wideman who was the star of that Premier League-winning team.
But it is Roma who are the most serious in their interest and prepared to bid. There is some hope from Italy that there might be agreement on a one-year loan, with a set fee, and then an option to buy in 2018.
Otherwise, their opening gambit is expected to be closer to £30m than £40m.
Leicester remain insistent that they will only sell on a permanent deal.
- More about:
- Football transfers
- Roma
- Leicester City
- Tottenham
- Liverpool
- Arsenal
- Riyad Mahrez
- Mohamed Salah