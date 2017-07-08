Romelu Lukaku has reportedly been reprimanded by police in Los Angeles after authorities were forced to deal with a number of noise complaints from neighbours.

The Everton striker, who is set to join Manchester United in a £75million deal, is currently on holiday on the west coast of the United States and enjoying some down time ahead of the new season.

But matters allegedly got out of hand last weekend with TMZ reporting that police were called to his Beverly Hills mansion six times after residents in the surrounding area complained after the Belgian threw a house party for friends.

1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

Lukaku was not arrested but was issued with a citation and could be required to make a court appearance at a later date.

While Lukaku is enjoying himself on the other side of the world his future has become a lot clearer after much speculation with United announcing they have come to an agreement with Everton over a deal to take him to Old Trafford.

A statement on United's website read: "Manchester United is delighted to announce that it has agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku. A further announcement will be made in due course."

Lukaku has also been the subject of interest from former club Chelsea but United have made their move in a bid to reunite him with manager Jose Mourinho.

United are due to fly to California on Sunday to start their pre-season tour against the Los Angeles Galaxy the following weekend and Lukaku is staying in the US for the time being.

The deal will see Lukaku net upwards of £200,000 per week with add ons and bonuses potentially making it a world record transfer surpassing new teammate Paul Pogba's move from Juventus last summer.

Lukaku and Pogba are great friends and early on Friday morning the Red Devils' £89m signing posted an Instagram story of the pair training together in LA.