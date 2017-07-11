Romelu Lukaku has only been a Manchester United player for a matter of hours but he is already targeting trophies with his new club.

The Belgian completed his move from Everton on Monday evening for an initial fee of £75million which could rise to more than £100m with bonuses and performance related add-ons.

Lukaku is delighted to have joined up with his new teammates in California ahead of their 18-day summer tour with good friend Paul Pogba among them.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

And it was Pogba who had the honour of interviewing United's newest player for the first time.

"I feel really well, I am really happy," he told Pogba in an interview for MUTV. "Delighted. I can't wait to get started. Last year you guys won three trophies. Now we're starting to build on that and perform better than we did last year."

Asked what his goal was, Lukaku added: "Titles every year. Nothing less. Nothing less. I think being at Manchester United, you have to challenge for every title that there is. Every cup or whatever.

"That's what I want and that's why I am here to help the team perform. I am not going to talk too much, but I am just going to perform on the pitch and do whatever it takes to win a game."

Lukaku has hit the ground running at United, training with his new team-mates in LA within an hour of his big-money move.

Lukaku trained with his new teammates for the first time on Monday (Getty)



The striker stayed with the team at their Beverly Hills hotel on Sunday and arrived with his new team-mates at UCLA the following morning, signing autographs and posing for photos for supporters.

He was made to sweat as United's pre-season tour got under way, with the first of a double session on Monday taking place at Drake Stadium in temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius.

Jose Mourinho looked far more happy with the set-up compared to last summer's ill-fated tour in China and is delighted to be working with Lukaku once again.

"Romelu is a natural fit for Manchester United," he said of a player he sold when Chelsea manager in 2014. "He is a big personality and a big player. It is only natural that he wants to develop his career at the biggest club.

"He will be a great addition to the group and I know they will make him very welcome. I am really looking forward to working with him again."