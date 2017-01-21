Sergio Romero has rejected the chance to return to his homeland with Boca Juniors in order to stay at Manchester United.

The Argentina number 1 spoke personally to Boca head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto this week as the Buenos Aires giants attempted to talk Romero into a move.

But the 29-year-old, who has been playing in Europe with AZ Alkmaar, Sampdoria, Monaco and now United for 10 years, told Barros Schelotto that he is not yet ready to head back to South America.

Romero has made four Premier League and five Europa League appearances for Manchester United since signing in 2015.

He replaced Anders Lindegaard as David De Gea's primary backup and is willing to continue as stand-in for the Spaniard until the end of the season.

Whether Romero's stay in Manchester extends beyond the summer will depend on how the club's coaching staff assess 20-year-old keeper Joel Pereira. The Swiss-born Portuguese youth international is highly-rated at Old Trafford and they have watched him regularly on loan at Belenenses this season.

Should Pereira be deemed ready to challenge for first-team football or back up David De Gea then Romero is aware he will be allowed to leave the club, but there will be no shortage of suitors for the Argentina No 1 from Serie A or indeed his homeland.