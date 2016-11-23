Former England captain Steven Gerrard will not be joining Melbourne Victory, the Australian A-League side's manager Kevin Muscat has said.

Gerrard, 36, has been linked with a host of clubs following his exit from MLS side LA Galaxy last week, including a potential move Down Under to join Victory.

However, Muscat - a former Crystal Palace and Millwall defender - insists there is "no chance" of that happening.

He told Australian radio station SEN: "At this stage, no.

"We've been contacted in relation to a few players, but any discussions with those players will remain confidential obviously.

"But at this stage there's no chance, no."

Gerrard's future has been the subject of much speculation as he continues to get linked to clubs in both a coaching and playing capacity.

He is understood to have turned down the opportunity to begin a managerial career at League One MK Dons while he has been linked to a coaching return to Liverpool and also a potential role in the England set-up.

A potential reunion with former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers at Celtic has also been widely rumoured.

