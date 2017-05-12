Stoke City are ready to give up on the club's record signing, Gianelli Imbula, after just 18 months at the club and will entertain offers this summer.

Imbula, who joined from Porto in January 2016 for £18.3million, last started a Premier League game in December and the 24-year-old French midfielder has been linked with Roma.

But boss Mark Hughes has admitted that Imbula is likely to depart after failing to make an impact with the Potters.

Hughes said on Friday: "It is fair to say with G it hasn't quite worked out as any of us would want and if there was interest in him, we'd consider that.

"We haven't had any interest - as far as I'm aware it is all speculation - but we'd look at things (if there was interest). It would have to be something we felt was correct.

Imbula hasn't really worked out at Stoke (AFP/Getty Images)



"Sometimes players can come to clubs and find it more difficult and the Premier League is a different league as well. He has struggled with that to a certain extent.

"He probably hasn't progressed as well as we would have liked and that has been a frustration for him and for us."

Hughes also said Stoke were not, contrary to some reports, targeting Charlie Taylor, the Leeds defender who is the subject of interest from West Brom and was fined by his club this week for refusing to play against Wigan.

"It's not something we are looking to pursue. We're aware of the player, but he's not one of our targets," Hughes said.