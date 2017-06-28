Swansea City are leading the chase to sign Coventry City’s EFL Trophy final hero George Thomas this summer.

20-year-old Thomas scored Coventry’s brilliant second goal in their famous 2-1 defeat of Oxford United at Wembley in April but he is now out of contract and is very unlikely to stay to play League Two football for Coventry next season.

Thomas played for Wales Under-20s at the Toulon Tournament in France earlier this month and a move to Wales is the likeliest next step for his career.

Swansea want Thomas and are currently considering what they are willing to pay for him. He is expected to cost roughly £500,000 in training compensation, before add-ons, having been at the Coventry academy for years.

Swansea would likely loan Thomas out to the Championship if they signed him rather than leave him in their Under-23s.

Leicester City are also keen on Thomas but have not yet decided what they are willing to offer for him. Promoted teams Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion are also monitoring the situation of one of the most talented youngsters in the lower leagues.