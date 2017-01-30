Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that he is happy with his options in attack and won't sign a striker this month.

Furthermore, the Gunners boss has claimed he is not yet even thinking about summer transfers after being linked with some high-profile forwards in the off-season.

Wenger was speaking at London Colney ahead of Tuesday night's game with Watford, and when asked about reported interest in Karim Benzema, Wenger gave it short shrift:

1/22 Harry Lewis - 5 out of 10 Spent most of the night picking the ball out of the net. A tricky night for the young keeper.

2/22 Cuco Martina - 6 out of 10 Looked lively going forward in particular playing one delicious ball forward for Long.

3/22 Florian Gardos - 6 out of 10 Played after a long time out but was given a difficult game.

4/22 Jack Stephens - 5 out of 10 Outclassed by Arsenal’s attack.

5/22 Sam McQueen - 5 out of 10 Not the best showing for the Saints defender.

6/22 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 6 out of 10 Came close with a couple of chances but struggled to exert much influence on the game.

7/22 Harrison Reed - 5 out of 10 You’d be forgiven for not noticing he was on the pitch. Outshone by his opposite numbers in the Arsenal midfield.

8/22 Jordy Clasie - 5 out of 10 A bit disappointing ultimately and failed to impact the game much at all.

9/22 Josh Sims - 7 out of 10 The brightest spark for Southampton, lacked that final clinical touch but showed exciting glimpses.

10/22 Shane Long - 6 out of 10 Showed flashes whenever he was on the ball but never really got the service he needed.

11/22 Lloyd Isgrove - 5 out of 10 Struggled to really get on the ball and was subbed in the second half.

12/22 David Ospina - 6 out of 10 The odd slightly eccentric moment aside had a fairly quiet evening.

13/22 Hector Bellerin - 6 out of 10 Looked lively at times going forward and had very little to do in defence.

14/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 7 out of 10 Came close to scoring and was relatively untroubled at the back.

15/22 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 Not an overly testing game at the back and as a result looked fairly assured.

16/22 Kieran Gibbs - 6 out of 10 The odd glimpse of his talents going forward and like his defensive colleagues had little to do at the back.

17/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 8 out of 10 Arguably the man of the match, playing some delightful balls forward including the assist for Welbeck’s second and generally being a danger all over the park.

18/22 Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 6 out of 10 Solid enough but wasn’t exactly a tricky evening’s football, will face sterner tests.

19/22 Jeff Reine-Adelaide - 7 out of 10 A quietly efficient performance, looked good in the Arsenal midfield before being subbed midway though second half.

20/22 Theo Walcott - 8 out of 10 Will go home with the match ball after picking up a hat trick finishing three times from close range. An easy and satisfying afternoon for him.

21/22 Lucas Perez - 7 out of 10 Often anonymous, but occasionally popped up to provide crucial touches like the assist for Arsenal’s first goal, encouraging if slightly hit and miss.

22/22 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10 Enjoyed a great return to the side, scoring twice and setting up another. Arsenal fans must be praying he stays fit.

"Why? Because he is French?" Wenger asked.

"Maybe there are some noises he will leave Madrid.

"But for us in this moment there is no need to buy a striker.

"The summer window is not my worry at the moment."