Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur still 'sparring' over Kyle Walker fee

Manchester City’s pursuit of Kyle Walker is set to drag on for another week.

City and Tottenham Hotspur have been talking since the end of last season about a summer transfer for the England international right-back. Pep Guardiola had hoped to get Walker signed early, as City did with goalkeeper Ederson and midfielder Bernardo Silva, as part of a revamp of City’s ageing defence.

But City and Tottenham have not been able to agree a fee for Walker, with Spurs demanding close to £50million for the player. One source close to the negotiations told The Independent last night that the two sides are still “sparring” over the fee and that no agreement is expected any time soon.

1/11 Ederson Signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper, the £34.9m 23-year-old will hope to provide an answer to City's problems between the posts.

2/11 Dani Alves Alves enjoyed several years of success under Pep Guardiola at the Nou Camp and has already confirmed that he will leave his current club, Juventus, this summer.

3/11 Nicolas Otamendi Not everyone's idea of a solid presence at the back, but Guardiola has shown more faith in Otamendi than most. His place may be under threat if City bring in another centre-half, as expected.

4/11 John Stones Another whose place could be under threat if City get their way in the transfer market, given several costly errors in his debut campaign at the Etihad, but Guardiola appears to have a lot of time for the developing centre-half.

5/11 Benjamin Mendy Impressive in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals, Mendy would be an excellent upgrade on City's left-back options from last term.

6/11 Yaya Toure One of the last remaining stalwarts of 'City 1.0', if you like. Guardiola is likely to use him in front of the back four, but will have to compete with Fernandinho and a fit-again Ilkay Gundogan.

7/11 Leroy Sané After a sheltered start to life at City, Sané excelled in the second half of the season. Perhaps City's most exciting young player, he has enough about him to stave off stiff competition for a place in Guardiola's attack.

8/11 Kevin de Bruyne On his day, arguably the best player in the country. Tailed off after an excellent start to last season and cannot afford to do the same this time around given the number of options at Guardiola's disposal.

9/11 Bernardo Silva A £43.6m acquisition from Monaco, Silva will add a dash of intelligence and guile to City's star-studded frontline.

10/11 Alexis Sanchez With his Arsenal contract entering its final year and speculation of an Emirates exit only intensifying, it seems as though Sanchez will be on the move. City are keen, but can they convince their friends in north London to sell to a Premier League rival?

11/11 Gabriel Jesus Guardiola is a huge admirer of the young Brazilian, who made an immediate impact following his arrival in January. Likely to beat Sergio Aguero in the battle for the lone striker role.

Tottenham have always been prepared to let these negotiations drag on for as long as possible. Walker still has four years left on the contract he signed at the start of last season meaning there is little risk of him diminishing in value. As Spurs do not need to sell, Daniel Levy is happy to wait and wait until City meet his asking price.

City would like to have signed Walker by the time the two teams meet in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday 29 July. But Spurs fly out to the United States on 19 July and there will need to be surprising progress from both sides for Walker to have joined by then.

Walker has been keen on a move to the Etihad Stadium since he fell out with Mauricio Pochettino in the second half of last season. Pochettino has reservations about Walker’s training and fitness and would not play him in two big games in a row.

Walker missed out on crucial Champions League and FA Cup games, including the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea and the last ever north London derby at White Hart Lane. By the end of the season Kieran Trippier was first choice, and he has been given a new five-year contract at Tottenham.