Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has defended the lack of transfer activity at Spurs this summer, claiming the spending by other Premier League club is unsustainable.

More than £850m has already been spent this summer by clubs in the top flight, with Manchester United’s £75m spend on Romelu Lukaku the highest for a single player so far.

Manchester City, are responsible for nearly a quarter of the total spending by Premier League clubs so far after breaking the world record fee for a defender twice in a week – only 12 months after doing the same thing with John Stones.

Tottenham summer transfer targets







8 show all Tottenham summer transfer targets













1/8 Tottenham summer transfer targets Which players could Spurs sign this summer? Getty

2/8 Joshua King, Bournemouth Norwegian striker Josh King has had a fine season, scoring 16 goals for a Bournemouth side which hovered precariously above the relegation zone for parts of the season. He played a key role in keeping the Cherries up and, given his performances, has caught the interest of Tottenham. The player admitted in an interview earlier in the season that he is pleased that Spurs have recognised his talents - comments which have added fuel to the fire over a potential £15m move. Pochettino is eager to solve the goalscoring issue his team faces when Harry Kane is injured or rested and King, who also qualifies as home-grown, could be the ideal solution.

3/8 Max Meyer, Schalke Schalke set the midfielder’s price-tag last summer at £45m for interested teams, but having remained at the club, Meyer has stalled over signing a new contract. With his current deal expiring next summer there is a realistic chance he will look to move on, and for a significantly lower fee than originally stated, at around £20m. Tottenham are among those monitoring his situation and could look to bring him in to increase squad depth ahead of another packed season.

4/8 Ben Gibson, Middlesbrough A similar case to Michael Keane, the 24-year-old centre back is highly rated and won his first England call-up against Lithuania this year. Chelsea, who view him as an ideal replacement for the departing John Terry, seem to be in the driving seat. With Kevin Wimmer looking likely to leave, Tottenham will be in the market for a centre-back and hold interest in Gibson, though Chelsea’s eagerness to secure his signature may complicate things.

5/8 Ross Barkley, Everton The Everton midfielder has obvious talent but has failed to perform consistently at his club. It is thought a change of scenery to invigorate his career is something the player would consider, and Tottenham are keen to snap him up if the chance arises. Barkley’s contract expires next summer and it is believed that Ronald Koeman will look to cash in on the playmaker to avoid losing him for free next season. That is no surprise, especially as he could cost interested clubs £30m.

6/8 Demarai Gray, Leicester City Pochettino’s preference to buy players who already possess Premier League experience could see the Leicester winger, 20, become the subject of Tottenham interest this summer. Gray made 72 appearances for Birmingham City, where he came through the ranks, before joining Leicester in 2016 and gained 12 league caps to help the club win the Premier League title. With bags of pace and potential, he has also represented England from U18 to U21 level and is tipped for future success. A fee of £12m could be enough to prise the youngster away from Leicester this summer.

7/8 Ryan Sessegnon, Fulham The young left-back has now turned 17 and, as a result, is legally allowed to sign his first professional contract. A host of top clubs have scouted the player, who impressed at Craven Cottage in Fulham’s televised FA Cup tie against Tottenham back in February, but the West Londoners are keen to keep hold of him by guaranteeing him first team football. Tottenham have been strongly linked to the youngster in recent days, though, and Fulham can expect a fight to hold onto the defender.

8/8 Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace The winger recently signed a new five-year contract at Selhurst Park in a move that will surely repel any interested clubs. Nonetheless, football works in mysterious ways and having already made a move for the winger last season, there’s no reason Spurs won’t come knocking a second time. Having said that, Tottenham would need to be serious in what they offer, as opposed to last summer’s £12m bid, if they’re to stand any chance of bringing Palace to the trading table.

Kyle Walker was the first to break it this summer, arriving from Spurs for £50m, as accountancy firm Deloitte projects the £1.165bn record for money spent on transfers during a single window in the Premier League to be shattered this summer.

But Spurs are so far yet to sign anyone and Levy, who has a strict wage structure at Spurs where players don’t earn more than £100,000-a-week, insists this sort of spending will cause headaches for clubs down the line.

“We have a duty to manage the club appropriately,” said Levy at a Nasdaq Q&A in New York.

“Some of the activity that is going on at the moment is just impossible for it to be sustainable.

“Somebody spending £200m more than they're earning, eventually it catches up with you. And you can't keep doing it.

“Our position on transfers is that we have a coach who very much believes in the academy, so unless we can find a player that makes a difference we would rather give one of our young academy players a chance.

“The academy is important because if we produce our own players we don't have to spend £20m or £30m on a player.

“An academy player has that affinity with the club and that's what the fans want to see.”