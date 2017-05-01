Kyle Walker, left on the bench again yesterday, has decided that his future lies away from Tottenham Hotspur.

Barcelona have joined Manchester City and Manchester United in pursuit of the right-back and Walker, having fallen out with Mauricio Pochettino once again over fitness and selection, wants to leave.

Pochettino and Daniel Levy are in no rush to sell any of their players but if any of the Spurs first team are to be sold this summer then Walker is the likeliest. He would cost at the very least £35million, if not closer to £50m, money which would be invested back into the team and ensure Spurs do not need to sell their crown jewels Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Danny Rose.

1/23 Player ratings We run the rule over the two teams after Tottenham's derby victory. Getty

2/23 Hugo Lloris - 7 Rarely called into action but on those occasions when he was tested he held his nerve to keep Arsenal out. Getty Images

3/23 Kieran Trippier - 6 Not his best of performances. Made a hash of a number of crosses and was quiet at times. Some of his tackling was impressive, though. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

4/23 Toby Alderweireld - 7 Defensively solid both in the air and on the deck. Rarely gifted Arsenal's front men the space or time to trouble the Tottenham goal. AFP/Getty Images

5/23 Jan Vertonghen - 8 Tested Cech on a number of occasions with some sharp shooting. A real threat at corners. Fierce at the back. Excellent defensive display. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

6/23 Ben Davies - 7 Hit the ground running and provided Spurs with a real sense of danger down the left flank. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

7/23 Eric Dier - 7 An assured and rounded performance. Kept the Tottenham midfield ticking over all game long. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Victor Wanyama - 8 A true warrior at times. Seemed to emerge victorious from all of his challenges and was brilliant at dictating the tempo of Tottenham's game. Getty Images

9/23 Christian Eriksen - 7 Provided the magic to open up Arsenal for Tottenham's first. Particularly dangerous in the visitors' final third. Passing was on point. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

10/23 Dele Alli - 8 Showed real desire and fight for the first goal. An absolute menace across the entire front line for Tottenham. Very rounded performance. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Son Heung-min - 7 Was moved back into his preferred position and looked all the better for it. Enjoyed some piercing runs early on. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

12/23 Harry Kane - 7 Excellent penalty to double Arsenal's lead. Hard working and tireless in his movement. Getty Images

13/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Was tested by a number of challenging shots in the first half and put in some fantastic saves late on to limit the damage. One of the best shot-stoppers in the league. Would have been more were it not for him. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

14/23 Gabriel - 5 A disappointing and uninspiring performance from him. His reckless challenge handed Spurs their second goal after Kane converted from the spot. Getty Images

15/23 Laurent Koscielny - 6 Was off the pace for Tottenham's first. Should have moved quicker to close down Alli. Up until then he'd battled relatively well with the home side's front line. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

16/23 Nacho Monreal - 4 Outclassed for much of the game. A considerable chink in Arsenal's weak armour. Getty Images

17/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 Out of his depth. Defensively poor and offered little going forward. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

18/23 Aaron Ramsey - 6 Got a grasp of the game as it wore on and was one of the few Arsenal players to really test Lloris. Drifted out of the game though. Getty Images

19/23 Granit Xhaka - 5 Made some solid challenges here and there but largely directionless in his play. Getty Images

20/23 Kieran Gibbs - 4 Made little impact on the game. Another player who looked out of their depth. Getty Images

21/23 Mesut Özil - 4 Another game in which he went missing. Dreadful display. Getty Images

22/23 Alexis Sánchez - 6 Like Ramsey, the Chilean took a while to get going but by the end of the first half he was starting to have an influence on the run of play. Went off the boil in the second half though. Getty Images

23/23 Olivier Giroud - 6 Willing to get back and help out his team mates defensively but failed to provide any real danger and creativity up front. Getty Images

The issue between Walker and Pochettino is long-running and boils down to Pochettino’s doubts about Walker’s fitness and his performances in training. He thinks that Walker struggles to play two big games in a week, a view that Walker seriously disputes. Walker did not play any of Spurs’ three Champions League away games, including the crucial 2-1 defeat at Monaco last November which knocked Spurs out of the competition.

Walker and Kieran Trippier had been alternating at right-back in April but the crunch came nine days ago at Wembley. Pochettino picked Trippier over Walker for the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea, a decision that surprised Walker. He knew that he would be playing against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night but given the choice he would rather have played at Wembley. On Sunday for the north London derby against Arsenal, Trippier started and Walker stayed on the bench. It was the first time Walker has been on the bench for a league game against Arsenal under Pochettino.

These events have indicated to Walker that his time is up at Spurs and he should look for his next club. But there is also the matter of money. Tottenham’s rigid wage structure means that the contract Walker signed at the start of the season is for just under £70,000 per week. Walker is very conscious of the fact that he could earn twice as much money elsewhere, especially at City or United. There is no way that Spurs’ incremental wage increases could compete.

Kyle Walker was left on the bench for the north London derby with Arsenal ( Getty )

Walker has another four seasons left on his contract after this one so he will not be cheap. But as an England international of peak age with seven seasons of consistent Premier League experience he is a very attractive prospect to Manchester City and Manchester United. City are desperate for new quick full-backs as well as English players and are thought to be the favourites.

Walker has not handed in a transfer request at Spurs yet but he is attracted by the possibility of a big move and frustrated by recent events. When Pochettino was asked last Tuesday about the summer, he admitted some players would be sold, but only if he chose they could go, as might well be the case with Walker this summer.

“The players that we want to keep, we will keep,” Pochettino said. “Because [Daniel Levy] said to me ‘we don’t need money’. If we sell some players it is because we want to sell some players. For our fans, it is so clear that all the decisions we take are for the reason to try to improve the team, try to be more competitive next season.”