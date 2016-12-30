Tottenham are still contemplating making a move for Real Madrid midfielder Isco, according to reports.

The Spaniard, whose contract at the Bernabeu expires in 2018, has failed to cement a starting spot under manager Zinedine Zidane as his side remains an impressive 37 games unbeaten.

Isco has featured for 90 minutes on only two occasions and despite his insistence in the summer that he wants to fight for his place, numerous reports are now linking the 24-year-old with a move away from the Spanish capital.

According to the Mirror, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is a huge fan of the midfielder and is on alert should there be any significant developments.

The La Liga side have reportedly offered Isco a new deal but it is understood he will discuss the various options available to him before making any decision.

Spurs also continued to be linked with Everton’s Ross Barkley.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at Goodison Park in 18 months’ time and has yet to sign a new deal.

Having struggled to impress under manager Ronald Koeman, it’s believed Barkley’s time at Everton is drawing to an end with Tottenham poised to formalise their interest in the young Englishman.

Wilfried Zaha is another player on the cards at White Hart Lane. Spurs made an offer for the Crystal Palace attacker in the summer but were knocked back.

Nonetheless, their interest remains strong and numerous reports have suggested that Pochettino will launch another bid for the 24-year-old once the January transfer window opens.

