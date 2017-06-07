Tottenham are keen on signing Dortmund defender Matthias Ginter this summer, but face competition from Bundesliga surprise package Hoffenheim.

Mauricio Pochettino is reshuffling his defence this summer and Kyle Walker is expected to leave with Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld also experiencing uncertainty over their futures.

Ginter, 23, is a German international and World Cup winner but would be available for around £15m this summer. While he is open to an exit, Ginter is expected to hold talks with new coach Peter Bosz to find out where the former Ajax boss sees him fitting into his plans.

The Freiburg-born defender, who can also step into defensive midfield, would represent a bargain in a summer where Virgil van Dijk is expected to fetch north of £50m.

Spurs are also negotiating with Espanyol over a deal for on-loan goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

Daniel Levy is reluctant to activate the £5m buyout in his loan deal but the club remain keen on signing him at a lower fee to be Hugo Lloris' backup.

“We’ll see what happens," Lopez told Spanish radio this week. "The clubs are talking and I can’t say anything. Espanyol is my home. It’s the club that I love, that I’ll always have in my heart, and whatever happens, I’ll be happy.

“At the end of the day, it’s my home, where people like me and appreciate me, and it will always be my home.”