Tottenham target Ryan Sessegnon has been tipped for the top by Fulham teammate Ragnar Sigurdsson who has claimed he is “100 per cent” a Premier League player.

17-year-old Sessegnon has emerged as one of the most exciting players in the Championship this season with his performances from left-back for Fulham attracting the attention of the Premier League’s top sides.

The English youngster, whose twin brother Steven also plays for Fulham, has made 20 starts for the Cottagers this season, with a further 10 from the bench, and has scored seven goals and made four assists which has peaked the attention of Tottenham.

And, given that form, the only thing that Sigurdsson has been surprised at about his club colleague is that no top-flight club came in for him midway through the season.

Sigurdsson told Goal: “One hundred per cent (he can play in the Premier League).

“He's a great talent, he just turned 17 and he played more than half of the games this season, he scored a lot of goals.

“He has a very bright future. I'm just surprised he didn't get any offers during the season. I think he was that good. There's no surprise there (in reported interest).”

Tottenham are the frontrunners for his signature as Mauricio Pochettino wants to add another young British talent to his squad.

He is also concerned that Danny Rose could be persuaded to leave for Manchester United or City this summer and would therefore want Sessegnon as back-up to Wales full-back Ben Davies.

Liverpool had been considered the favourites to sign the teenager with Jurgen Klopp desperate to sign left-backs given his options are currently either Alberto Moreno or James Milner.

However, when it was suggested last month that Liverpool were suddenly and rather emphatically no longer interested in Sessegnon, it was assumed that the left-sided player had simply chosen Spurs instead as they had negotiated harder.

Fulham were furious, however, that Sessegnon’s name had appeared in various reports after it was announced Liverpool were banned from signing academy players. From there, their position hardened – not unlike Southampton’s with Virgil van Dijk last week.