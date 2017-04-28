Joe Hart would be a candidate to join Manchester United should the club be unable to prevent David de Gea’s move to Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old England goalkeeper, whose loan spell with Torino will expire next month, would relish the opportunity of exchanging the Etihad Stadium for Old Trafford.

Sir Alex Ferguson remarked that failing to sign Hart when he was offered him by his first club, Shrewsbury, for £100,000 remains one of his deepest regrets in the transfer market. Ferguson called him 'the best English goalkeeper of the last 20 years'.

Hart would consider a move to Old Trafford ( Getty )

Hart has let it be known that he would prefer to remain in the North-West, where he has lived since joining Manchester City from Shrewsbury in 2006. He returned to Manchester on Easter Sunday to celebrate his 30th birthday alongside Kasper Schmeichel, Jamie Vardy and Kevin de Bruyne.

Although there have been very few direct transfers across Manchester – Carlos Tevez and Owen Hargreaves were out of contract when they moved from Old Trafford to the Etihad Stadium – Hart would have no compunction in switching sides. There is a part of him that would relish the opportunity of proving Pep Guardiola wrong.

A move to Everton, who are the bookmakers’ favourites to sign him permanently, would also allow Hart to continue to live in Cheshire with his wife, Kimberley and two-year-old son, Harlow.

Who could replace David De Gea at United?







12 show all Who could replace David De Gea at United?





















1/12 Who could replace David de Gea? David de Gea has been linked with a return to Spain this summer. But who could United sign to replace the talented 26-year-old? Getty

2/12 Samir Handanović The experienced Slovenian has long been linked with a move to these shores and would be available for significantly less than many of the other names on this list. A solid, if slightly unspectacular, choice to replace De Gea. Getty Images

3/12 Gianluigi Donnarumma The 18-year-old is regarded as the best young goalkeeper in the world, having broke into the AC Milan first-team last season. The player is represented by Mino Raiola, which is a promising sign for United. Getty

4/12 Keylor Navas Real Madrid's original plan to buy David de Gea involved sending Keylor Navas to Old Trafford, something which could well transpire this summer. Getty

5/12 Kasper Schmeichel The Leicester goalkeeper has enjoyed another superb season even as his team has struggled and would be a popular signing, given his father's history with the club. Getty

6/12 Hugo Lloris Spurs wouldn't let their captain leave without a fight, but Lloris recently refused to rule out a move away from White Hart Lane, claiming he would only stay at the club for as long as Mauricio Pochettino was coach. Getty

7/12 Jan Oblak The Slovenian international is widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in the world. However it is difficult to see Atletico selling both Oblak and Antoine Griezmann to United this summer. Bongarts/Getty

8/12 Jasper Cillessen Repeatedly linked with a move to Manchester during Louis van Gaal's reign, Cillessen has made just 1 La Liga appearance since quitting Ajax for Barcelona. Would likely be a more affordable option. Getty

9/12 Ederson Manchester City are thought to be leading the race to sign Benfica's Ederson. But with United also in need of a new keeper, it would not be surprising if United attempted to hijack the deal. Bongarts/Getty Images

10/12 Bernd Leno Still only 25, Leverkusen goalkeeper Leno is regarded as the eventual heir to Manuel Neuer in goal for Germany. A fine shot stopper. Bongarts/Getty

11/12 Diego Alves The 31-year-old has repeatedly been linked with a move to Untied over the years. If Jose Mourinho is unable to land other targets, he may well turn to the Brazilian veteran. Getty Images

12/12 Jack Butland Butland's brilliant form at the end of 2015 saw him tipped to replace De Gea at United. An ankle injury meant he dropped off the radar somewhat, but with the player close to a return to action, United could make their move this summer. Getty Images

Despite winning two league titles with Manchester City, he is still said to be angered by his treatment by Pep Guardiola, whose inability to properly replace him has been one of the key reasons for their trophy-less season.

The fee Torino have been quoted by Manchester City is £15m. His salary is said to be £120,000 a week and Torino, who are ninth in Serie A can afford neither.

The problem may not be whether Hart wants to play for Manchester United but whether he is good enough or if there is a vacancy.

Hart's form at Torino has been mixed ( Getty )

His form for Torino (six clean sheets in 32 games) has not been much different from his replacement, Claudio Bravo’s at Manchester City – eight clean sheets in 29 matches, not including last night's goalless draw in the Manchester derby that saw him stretchered off with a calf injury.

None of Hart’s shutouts has been against the eight sides above Torino in Serie A.

Hart’s summer is likely to depend on whether Jose Mourinho, who shares an agent, Jorge Mendes, with De Gea sanctions his transfer to Real Madrid. The only certainty is that Everton for whom neither Joel Robles nor Maarten Stekelenburg has impressed are in the market for a new goalkeeper.