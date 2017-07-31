Neymar could complete a world record £200m transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this week despite Barcelona’s desire to hold onto the Brazilian in what is likely to be an era-defining move.

No transfer fee has ever surpassed the £100m barrier, but PSG are prepared to obliterate it by activating Neymar’s £198m release clause that would not only set a new transfer record bigger than the £89m Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba, but also signal a changing of the guard as Barcelona become the raided, not the raider.

The sale is likely to trigger a fresh offer from Barcelona for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, but they also have interest in world class pair Paulo Dybala and Antoine Griezmann.

Manchester United meanwhile are preparing to announce the completed move for Nemanja Matic, with manager Jose Mourinho delving into his former club to sign the Serbian midfielder for around £40m.

Finally, Tottenham are ready to move for Everton’s wantaway midfielder Ross Barkley, but will not bow to the England international’s wage demands as the club do not want to pay him the £120,000-a-week he is currently looking for.

