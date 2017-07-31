  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Chelsea eye Renato Sanches as Barcelona target Arsenal star if Philippe Coutinho stays at Liverpool

Follow the latest from the summer transfer window

The Independent Sport

Neymar could complete a world record £200m transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this week despite Barcelona’s desire to hold onto the Brazilian in what is likely to be an era-defining move.

No transfer fee has ever surpassed the £100m barrier, but PSG are prepared to obliterate it by activating Neymar’s £198m release clause that would not only set a new transfer record bigger than the £89m Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba, but also signal a changing of the guard as Barcelona become the raided, not the raider.

The sale is likely to trigger a fresh offer from Barcelona for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, but they also have interest in world class pair Paulo Dybala and Antoine Griezmann.

Why Neymar's move to PSG from Barca could happen next week

Manchester United meanwhile are preparing to announce the completed move for Nemanja Matic, with manager Jose Mourinho delving into his former club to sign the Serbian midfielder for around £40m.

Finally, Tottenham are ready to move for Everton’s wantaway midfielder Ross Barkley, but will not bow to the England international’s wage demands as the club do not want to pay him the £120,000-a-week he is currently looking for.

Follow the live news below...

Live Updates

Neymar moving to Paris Saint-Germain is less of a concern to Spanish football than if either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi left Real Madrid or Barcelona respectively, according to La Liga president Javier Tebas.
 
The Brazilian superstar looks set to join PSG before the start of the season, shattering the world-record transfer fee in the process, with the Parisians willing to pay £198m for the 25-year-old.
 
“La Liga and Barcelona are bigger than Neymar,” he told Marca. “I would be more worried if Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi left.”
 
Lionel Messi lined up a move to Manchester City last summer after feeling “trapped” at Barcelona.
 
A new documentary claimed that the Argentine called up former Barca boss Pep Guardiola just days after he became City’s new manager before the pair actually met face-to-face in Spain to discuss the move.
 
Sunderland will also have a big decision to make this week after video footage emerged over the weekend showing midfielder Darron Gibson in a foul-mouthed and alcohol-fuelled exchange what a group of fans at an event. 
 

Jose Mourinho has declared Marouane Fellaini “too important” to Manchester United amidst reports in Turkey he is on the verge of a move to Galatasaray.
 
“It's easier for Galatasaray to get me than Marouane,” he said. “If they need a manager, they have a chance, but Marouane? Forget it. He is too important to me.”
 
However, that did not stop a playful Jurgen Klopp claiming that Liverpool will test Leipzig's resolve by offering them €300m [£260m] to try and sign Keita...
 
(He was joking, of course) 
 

Unfortunately for Liverpool, their hopes of signing Naby Keita look all but over after RB Leipzig manager  Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that the midfielder will not be leaving the club this summer.
 
Here's what he had to say:
 

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic “very much” wants to move to Manchester United, according to Jose Mourinho.
 
Matic is expected to complete a £40m move to Old Trafford imminently after a picture of him dressed in United training gear with the number 31 on – vacated by Bastian Schweinsteiger last season – was circulated on Twitter on Sunday.
 
“I'm waiting for news,” he said following the win in Norway.
 
“I know that he wants that very, very much and when a player wants very, very much the chance is bigger, the chance is bigger, so I think we have a chance but in football until it's official, I saw so many things happen that I refuse to say more than I am telling you now.”
 
There's a key reason why Neymar's transfer is not expected to go through until later this week. If the forward remains with Barcelona after 31 July - today - then his father, Neymar Snr, will earn himself a £23.3m commission fee on the contract renewal that he signed last season.
 
Oh, and he's also expected to receive a large chunk of his new deal at PSG. Not bad work if you can find it...
 

Manchester United look poised to sign Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, with the Serbian appearing to be snapped in full training gear yesterday while undergoing a medical.  The rest of the squad was not in attendance though as they took part in a pre-season friendly against Valerenga in Oslo, where Romelu Lukaku stole the headlines:
 
We start the morning at Arsenal, where despite the threat of having five first-team players entering the final year of their contracts, Arsene Wenger believes he has the "ideal" situation on his hands.
 
Given that two of those players are Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Özil, we're not sure what he's on about.
 
Here's the full story:
 
Good morning and welcome to The Independent's live transfer blog, where we'll bring you all the latest news, done deals and rumours as they unfold throughout the day.

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

