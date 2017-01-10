Tottenham’s impressive form this season has not gone unnoticed following their victory over Premier League leaders Chelsea last week, after reports emerged on Tuesday that both Manchester United and Manchester City are keen on launching summer moves for full-backs Kyle Walker and Danny Rose.

The England internationals have been two of Spurs’ standout players this season, along with Harry Kane and Dele Alli, and their ability to operate in multiple systems – including a back-four and also as wing-backs – has attracted interest from Manchester.

According to The Sun, United are determined to land both 26-year-olds in a £60m double swoop, with Jose Mourinho already making plans for his summer transfer business that will involve significant strengthening his defensive options. Both Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian face uncertain futures at Old Trafford after failing to impress Mourinho, which has led to the identification of Walker and Rose as potential transfer targets.

However, they look set to face opposition in their fierce rivals, with City keeping a close eye on Walker and Rose since it was first reported that Guardiola would head to the Etihad Stadium two years ago. Spurs would be unwilling to let both defenders leave – especially as they help fulfil their homegrown quota that runs through the spine of the team – but United and City’s financial power could prove too much to resist.

City have also been linked with a move for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic after he was mysteriously left out of their 1-1 draw with Villarreal on Sunday night, with head coach Luis Enrique failing to explain why the Croatian was absent.

However, the Daily Mail reports that Rakitic’s representatives insist he remains happy in Catalonia, and will not look to move to City during the transfer window after claims surfaced of a surprise move to the Premier League.

Chelsea look like they will enter the January transfer market sooner rather than later as they plot a loan move for Swansea striker Fernando Llorente. The Spaniard, who has previously turned out for Juventus and Athletic Bilbao, is wanted on a loan deal until the end of the season, and the move could see current Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi move in the opposite direction, according to Sky Sports.

1/10 In: Victor Lindelof United have been linked with signing the Benfica centre-back for some time now. Rumours have however surfaced that the Red Devils might be deterred at the fact that the Swede has signed a new contract which will increase his release clause to a reported £50m.

2/10 In: Virgil van Dijk The Southampton central defender has been subject to a lot of interest from the league’s big clubs approaching the January transfer window. Before the Saints’ last two games, they had one of the best defences in the league, and the Dutch international played a pivotal role in achieving that.

3/10 In: Antoine Griezmann One of the world’s most sought-after talents, United would have to pay big money to bring him to Old Trafford. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic coming to the end of his career, Griezmann could be seen as a long-term choice to spearhead United’s attack. Atletico’s main man won Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016, after scoring six goals.

4/10 In: James Rodriguez The Colombian international has spent most of this season on the sidelines, with most of his appearances coming from off the bench. Despite this, it would still require a high fee for Real Madrid to let him go after they signed him from Monaco for £63m.

5/10 In: Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco This campaign, United have failed to have a consistent performer in the left-wing role with Memphis Depay and Jesse Lingard flattering to deceive for the most part. Carrasco would be a perfect fit, slotting in alongside Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in their front three. They’d have to break the bank to prise the 23-year-old away from the Vicente Calderon, though.

6/10 In: Joel Pereira The young Swiss goalkeeper has been on loan at Belenenses this term. Pereira has impressed for the Portuguese side in his eight appearances and according to reports Jose Mourinho has summoned him back to Manchester to be the third-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

7/10 In: Nelson Semedo United have been heavily linked with Semedo’s teammate Lindelof, but reports suggest that Mourinho is interested in the right-back also. However it appears that Antonio Valencia has cemented his spot as the first-choice right-back, featuring in 17 Premier League games this season.

8/10 Out: Sam Johnstone It is likely that 23-year-old shot-stopper Johnstone will be leaving on loan in this transfer window. After recalling Pereira, it is thought that Johnstone will be loaned out again with Aston Villa the most likely destination.

9/10 Out: Memphis Depay The Dutch winger has failed to impress since Louis Van Gaal brought him to Manchester from PSV. He seems out-of-favour with Mourinho also, playing a combined total of 20 minutes in four games for the Red Devils.

10/10 Out: Morgan Schneiderlin Heavy interest has been displayed in the 27-year-old French midfielder this transfer window. Everton and West Brom have both declared their interest with the former recently having a £19 million bid rejected by United, with United hoping to sell him for more. Despite this, it is believed that he will be leaving Manchester this month.

It’s added that West Ham could look to scupper the move though by launching a loan offer for Batshuayi, having missed out on the Belgium international last summer when he left Marseille for Chelsea.

Talks are continuing between United and Everton over the potential transfer that will take Morgan Schneiderlin to Goodison Park, with the Old Trafford outfit currently holding out over their valuation of the France international.

Schneiderlin is wanted by Everton with talks continuing over a transfer (Getty)



United rejected Everton’s £19m approach, having already turned down a lower offer from West Bromwich Albion, but the Toffees are determined to land the midfielder and talks have progressed since. According to Sky Sports, United want around £24m before they allow Schneiderlin to leave, though Mourinho has confirmed that he will not stand in his way if he decides to move on.



Finally, West Ham appear to be leading the race to sign Joe Hart from Manchester City once he returns from his season-long loan at Italian side Torino. The Sun claims that Slaven Bilic wants a world class goalkeeper at the London Stadium and believes that Hart is one player who West Ham can succeed in signing in the summer, though it would also see Spanish goalkeeper Adrian allowed to move on.

30-year-old Adrian has just six months remaining on his current contract, and although the club have the option to extend it by two years should they wish to do so, it’s claimed that the Hammers will not stand in his way if he chooses to leave.