Arsenal could be about to lose left-back Kieran Gibbs to Crystal Palace as Sam Allardyce looks to make his first signing since becoming Eagles boss.

The Sun report that the Gunners are keen to cash in on the England international before his value drops too low as Gibbs runs down his contract at the Emirates.

Swansea have reportedly also shown an interest in Gibbs, although he is believed to prefer to stay in London – especially given the uncertainty surrounding the Welsh club at the time.

However, Allardyce will be frustrated in his move for Jermain Defoe from Sunderland, with David Moyes to resist any attempts to sign the 34-year-old.

Defoe’s goals were instrumental in keeping the Black Cats in the Premier League under Allardyce’s leadership last season and the former England manager is hoping he can have a similar effect at Selhurst Park, report ESPN.

Another club struggling with their attempts to sign an attacker is West Ham, with French outlet RMC Sport reporting that Toulouse rejected an £8.5m bid for Martin Braithwaite.

The 25-year-old has scored 7 goals in 16 games so far this season and the Ligue 1 side are keen to keep him in France at least until his contract expires in 2019.

Chelsea have turned down Newcastle United’s advances to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan for the rest of the season, according to the Newcastle Chronicle.

They report that the Blues would prefer to send the 20-year-old to a Premier League side rather than allow him to drop down to the Championship in January.

The Blues want Kessie for £21.3m in January (Getty)

Chelsea are also interested in Atlanta midfielder Franck Kessie, according to France Football.

They suggest Antonio Conte’s side are to make a £21.3m bid for the 20-year-old in January.