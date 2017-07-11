We’re still a few weeks from clubs actually playing proper games on the pitch, but those off the pitch are now in full swing.

This is the time of year when they will do their most work off the pitch to try and influence next season’s table, and the signings they make in the next three months will for some be a more important factor in where they finish than anything else.

So, who actually leads the way right now? Who leads the summer transfer league table.

As part of an ongoing series, the Independent will be updating this table every few days, with the positions dependent on issues like how close clubs are to getting everything they need and the perceived value of their work.

20. Crystal Palace

They finally have their new manager in Frank De Boer, but now need a raft of new players, as the only club not to make a signing so far.

In so far: N/A

Still needed: central defender, right-back, central midfielder, striker, goalkeeper

Palace have their manager but not a lot else ( Getty )

19. West Ham United

So much quieter than last summer, and the curiosity with this club is that it’s hard to tell if that’s a good or bad thing, just as it’s hard to tell if Pablo Zabaleta is still the same force.

In so far: Pablo Zabaleta

Still needed: attacking midfielder, central midfielder, striker

Zabaleta joined on a free (West Ham United)

18. Swansea City

The futures of Fernando Llorente and Gylfi Sigurdsson colour everything, even amid some decent business so far.

In so far: Erwin Mulder, Tammy Abraham, Roque Mesa, Marc Walsh

Still needed: right-back, centre-back

Abraham looks a shrewd addition ( Getty )

17. West Brom

The loss of Darren Fletcher was a blow, but Tony Pulis’ team is still solid, and he’s added a touch more ingenuity in Jay Rodriguez

In so far: Jay Rodriguez, Yuning Zhang

Still needed: left back, central defender, central midfielder

Rodriguez will look to find fitness and form with the Baggies ( Getty )

16. Southampton

It’s already been a very different type of summer for Southampton… because there’s actually been so little business, and they’ve so far managed to keep one of their best players in Virgil van Dijk. How it ends up will depend on that, but they could still do with other areas bolstered.

In so far: Jan Bednarek

Still needed: striker, left-back

Pellegrino has arrived in an otherwise quiet summer so far ( Getty )

15. Brighton

Some typically considered buys but could maybe do with a touch more quality.

In so far: Pascal Gross, Josh Kerr, Matthew Ryan

Still needed: goalscorer, two full-backs

Brighton are back in the big time but need more ( Getty )

14. Chelsea

Antonio Conte has already been greatly frustrated as he has wanted to enhance a number of areas in Chelsea’s squad, but the way this window has gone now puts real pressure on the champions, as the stark fact is they just need a top striker. It’s as simple as that but is their big difficult task. Diego Costa is going, Romelu Lulaku won’t be coming - so they need to come to some sort of solution soon. If Alvaro Morata arrives as anticipated, though, it will transform the complexion of a summer that should also see Tiemou Bakayoko and Sandro join Antonio Rudiger. It may not look great right now but, as with last summer, that should change.

In so far: Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger

Still needed: striker, forward, two central defenders

13. Tottenham Hotspur

The make-up of Spurs’ squad, and their finances, means that they are in a slightly curious place. The main objective is to keep a young and growing squad together but the dilemma is that the only way they can improve it is by making the kind of massive-waged signings that could threaten to disrupt the careful balance of that team. It will already be slightly altered by the likely departure of Kyle Walker to Manchester City, but they are confident of keeping Eric Dier. After that, any signings will likely be squad players.

In so far: Connor Ogilvie

Still needed: striker, right-back

Walker's future remains up in the air ( Getty )

12. Burnley

They still need more, but keeping Sean Dyche and adding the bustle of Jon Walters simply gives Burnley more as a force.

In so far: Charlie Taylor, Jonathan Walters

Still needed: attacking midfielder, defensive midfielder, central defender, right back

Walters looks a good piece of business by the Clarets ( Getty )

11. Huddersfield

You couldn’t complain about the extent of their business, as Huddersfield have shown an abrasiveness to go with their football.

In so far: Laurent Depoitre, Aaron Mooy, Tom Ince, Kasey Palmer, Danny Williams, Steve Mounie, Scott Malone, Mathias Jorgensen

Still needed: general Premier League quality, central defender

Wagner has been a busy man this summer already ( Getty )

10. Stoke City

In what was a slightly unconvincing season under Mark Hughes, he has already added greatly-required conviction in Darren Fletcher. More now needs to be done.

In so far: Darren Fletcher, Josh Tymon

Still needed: forward

The Scotsman left West Brom after two years at the club ( Getty )

9. Leicester City

Riyad Mahrez’s future remains uncertain, but Leicester certainly look to have made better buys than they did last summer in Harry Maguire and Vicente Iborra.

In so far: Sam Hughes, Harry Maguire, Vicente Iborra

Still needed: attacker

Maguire will be an instant upgrade ( Getty )

8. Newcastle United

The squad has generally been bolstered with a decent level of buys.

In so far: Christian Atsu, Florian Lejeune, Stefan O’Connor, Josef Yarney

Still needed: striker, attacking midfielder, full-back

Benitezwants Newcastle to be more active ( Getty )

7. Watford

Watford have pulled off a coup in getting Marco Silva, and have already started to give him what Hull City couldn’t, in a bit of better quality.

In so far: Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes, Daniel Bachmann, Kiko Femenia

Still needed: striker, central defender

At £8m Hughes looks one of the deals of the summer so far (PA)

6. Arsenal

You could almost say it’s typical Arsenal of the last decade, in the sense that it feels like a success has so many qualifications and caveats. They finally got the striker upgrade they have for so long so badly needed in Alexandre Lacazette, but any hope from that is tempered by all of the doubt about Alexis Sanchez’s future. So much comes down to that, most pointedly the question of whether Arsenal can start the season a better team than they finished the last one.

In so far: Sead Kolasinac, Alexandre Lacazette

Still needed: central defender, back-up goalkeeper

Lacazette is a good start for Arsenal ( Getty )

5. Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is likely to prove a Sadio Mane-style purchase, and Dominic Solanke was a good piece of business, but Liverpool still need to make three or four key signings to really push on now. That was one reason, beyond the humiliation the Virgil van Dijk failure still lingers over their summer.

In so far: Dominic Solanke, Mohamed Salah

Still needed: central midfielder, central defender, left back

4. Bournemouth

Have brought in a range of different qualities, from experience to quality to youth, just generally bolstering some very necessary experience and quality in Jermain Defoe and Asmir Begovic, already giving this team significant qualities they lacked.

In so far: Jermain Defoe, Asmir Begovic, Nathan Ake, Connor Mahoney

Still needed: attacking midfielder

Defoe adds much-needed cutting edge ( Getty )

3. Manchester City

City’s progress in the market has stalled a little after a blistering start, but it still shouldn’t be forgotten that Bernardo Silva remains one of the finest signings this summer, as Pep Guardiola should also get the full-backs he so badly needs.

In so far: Ederson, Bernardo Silva

Still needed: right-back, left-back, centre-back

Guardiola has started well but wants more ( Getty )

2. Manchester United

After what had been a frustrating summer, the whole mood has changed with the signing of Romelu Lukaku, and a real sense of momentum. While the striker’s arrival obviously means so much for the United team, given that he should give them the goals they have lacked, it means just as much for the general Premier League given that they so damaged the champions’ plans by getting him. Things are looking a lot better.

In so far: Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku

Still needed: striker, wide player, right-back, defensive midfielder

Lukaku is the headline move of the summer ( Getty )

1. Everton

The sale of star striker Romelu Lukaku could understandably be seen as Everton again conforming to their status of feeding the bigger clubs, but the key here is that they are using it for far bigger plans, having made far bigger strides this summer than anyone. Ronald Koeman has already done some very impressive business in players like Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane, and there is the promise of so much more to come. If there remains a question of how many of their signings would get into top-four clubs now, the key is that Everton are so evidently bridging that gap.

In so far: Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Nathangelo Markelo, Henry Onyekuru, Sandro Ramirez, Michael Keane, Boris Mathis, Anton Donkor, Josh Bowler, Wayne Rooney

Still needed: none