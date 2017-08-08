Virgil van Dijk has handed in a transfer request, formalising his desire to leave Southampton in a bid to invite offers from some of the Premier League's leading clubs.

The 26-year-old, who said he was "insulted" by suggestions that he had refused to train on the south coast, has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Chelsea.

In a statement released by his representatives, Van Dijk described himself as "incredibly ambitious" and revealed he wants to play European football, but Southampton remain insistent that he will not leave this summer.

After the defender's latest attempt to force through a move, who has the upper hand and where is he likeliest to be come September?

How could Liverpool line up next season?







12 show all How could Liverpool line up next season?





















1/12 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Who is Jürgen Klopp looking to bring in this summer and how might those transfer targets fit into his first-choice starting line-up? Getty

2/12 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. Getty

3/12 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Getty

4/12 CB: Virgil van Dijk Could Liverpool still pull this off? After being forced into an embarrassing climbdown amid 'tapping up' allegations earlier this summer, it seems unlikely. Yet if those reports were to be believed, Van Dijk wanted the move to Anfield. Klopp is still a fan and with the player agitating for a move it could still happen. Getty

5/12 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Getty

6/12 LB: Andrew Robertson With Ryan Sessegnon signing renewed terms at Fulham and Benjamin Mendy out of Liverpool's price range, they have turned to Hull City's Andrew Robertson. The Scotland left-back quietly impressed during his two years in the Premier League, despite both ending in relegation and will alo. Getty

7/12 DM: Jordan Henderson Proved that he can be effective sitting deep in a midfield trio but his fitness is a major concern. Missed much of the second-half of the season with his persistent foot problem. Getty

8/12 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Getty

9/12 CM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian is one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free and it's no surprise Barcelona have come calling. If Liverpool can keep hold of him he'd form part of a frightening front four. Getty

10/12 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Getty

11/12 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty

12/12 ST: Roberto Firmino One of Klopp's favourite players, Firmino is likely to lead the line once again come the start of the season. Linked up superbly with Mané and Coutinho last term, though will hope to improve on his scoring return of 12 in 41 appearances. Getty

Liverpool

The news of Van Dijk’s transfer request was greeted warmly by Liverpool supporters, coming just hours after Jürgen Klopp suggested that a new centre-back was not absolutely necessary before the close of the window.

The biggest advantage that Liverpool have in their corner is that they are believed to be Van Dijk’s first choice, with the 26-year-old eager to work under Klopp at Anfield. It is, however, an advantage that only really counts if they are granted permission to speak with the player.

The fear will be that June’s accusations of ‘tapping-up’ will lead to Southampton refusing to negotiate with Liverpool out of hand. Should that happen, there is no chance of Van Dijk being on Merseyside in the autumn, no matter how much he wants to be.

Chelsea

Chelsea’s interest is Van Dijk has not subsided despite the signing of centre-back Antonio Rudiger from Roma earlier this summer. Indeed, it has perhaps only intensified following Antonio Conte’s regular complaints that his squad needs more depth.

Unlike Liverpool, Chelsea can be confident that if Southampton eventually decide to listen to offers for Van Dijk then their bid will be heard.

The west Londoners’ best hope is that Liverpool are frozen out of the race, leaving Van Dijk with a simple choice between Stamford Bridge or St Mary’s.

Virgil van Dijk

For Van Dijk, submitting a transfer request is the biggest statement of intent that he could make about his desire to leave Southampton. If anyone at the club or outside of it was unsure about how sincere he was, they now know.

Realistically though, Southampton will have been aware of Van Dijk’s ambitions since at least the start of the summer. The transfer request invites interested parties to step up their interest but does little to persuade Southampton to sell.

Transfer request submitted and statement made, Van Dijk has played his hand. One year into a six-year contract, his leverage is minimal. He can now only sit and wait for the bids to come, as they certainly will, and for the negotiations to start, as they potentially won’t.

Southampton

The overarching theme of this summer’s window has been more and more clubs holding players to their contracts. In the cases of Naby Keita, Alexis Sanchez and now van Dijk, want-away players and buying clubs have been frustrated because other clubs are simply unwilling to do business.

This method of negotiation - or non-negotiation - has some interesting long-term implications for the transfer market as a whole, but none of those will interest Van Dijk, who wants his future be resolved here and now.

Southampton will apparently let Van Dijk ‘sit in the stands’ if he remains at St Mary’s on 1 September and is still intent on leaving but the club must feel that the likelihood of him doing that all season long, or even until the window re-opens in January, is slim.

Despite Van Dijk's request, Southampton retain the upper hand. Mauricio Pellegrino's hopes of persuading the Dutchman to play for him again will not be as far-fetched as they first seemed if the club hold firm.