Wayne Rooney has issued a statement to confirm he is not leaving Manchester United, as revealed by The Independent on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the United and England captain read: "Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I'm grateful, I want to end recent speculation and say that I am staying at Manchester United.

"I hope I will play a full part in helping the team in its fight for success on four fronts.

"It's an exciting time at the club and I want to remain a part of it."

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League in recent weeks, with some outlets suggesting on Tuesday that he might have played his final game for the Old Trafford club.

With Rooney having started the season as a key first-team player and broken the club's all-time goalscoring record this season, his fall from grace under Jose Mourinho has been a shock for the player, but he is no longer the force he once was and received heavy criticism for his performances during Louis van Gaal's reign.

Despite talks with Chinese clubs, and agent Paul Stretford flying to Asia, The Independent revealed on Wednesday that Rooney had little desire to head to China and was holding out for a Premier League club to take over his £265,000 per week contract.

Rooney's statement clears up the doubts that remained over his immediate future but he is almost certain to move on in the summer, with Major League Soccer franchises expected to join the race for his signature. Former club Everton have also been linked, with head coach Ronald Koeman refusing to rule out a move.

"I think it's not the moment now to talk about what will happen or what we need for next season," he said in a press conference on Thursday.