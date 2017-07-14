LA Galaxy have played down talk they are about to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Swede has long been linked with a move to the MLS side, with a £6million-a-year deal reported to be on the table for the injured striker following his exit from Manchester United.

While admitting his side are on the lookout for a "world-class" signing head coach Curt Onalfo would not confirm whether Ibrahimovic was in their crosshairs.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Robbie Keane are among the stars to have played for Galaxy over recent years but lack such glamour at the moment, with Giovani dos Santos and Ashley Cole the best-known names in a side stuttering in the league.

Galaxy coach Onalfo was coy on the Zlatan talk - "our policy is not to comment on players that are not part of our team" - but was more forthcoming about their overall plans.

Asked if they had room for a marquee player, he said: "Absolutely. We always have. The DNA of the Galaxy is to attract world-class players, so we're always looking for one."

Ibrahimovic is set to be out until the new year after sustaining serious knee ligament damage playing for United in April.

The 35-year-old has since left the club but is doing his rehabilitation under their watch, with his recovery so impressive that Jose Mourinho is said to have sanctioned the offer of a new contract.

Ibrahimovic, who turns 36 in October, was United's top scorer last season with 28 goals. Romelu Lukaku has been brought in from Everton to help fill the void.