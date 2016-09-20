Mario Mola, the Spanish triathlete who was crowned World Triathlon Series champion on Sunday, has claimed Jonny Brownlee’s brother Alistair obstructed him during the final race.

Jonny was Mola’s closest challenger going into the race, but could only win the title if he finished first and his rival placed fifth or lower.

Jonny led in the closing stages of the race yet broke down while victory was in sight and had to be helped over the finish line by his elder sibling.

Alistair Brownlee helps brother Jonny across finish line

Alistair’s gesture was not enough to crown Jonny champion, but it has earned plaudits across the sporting world and caused the odds on him being named BBC Sports Personality of the Year to be slashed.

Mola, however, has claimed Alistair took his hat and goggles during the swimming leg of the race.

"I don't know who removed my hat and goggles off me in the swimming leg but I'm almost sure it's the older of the Brownlees," Mola told Radio Cope.

"I'd like to think it wasn't intentional, but in the case that it was, I think it was totally unnecessary.

"After the finish, Jonny Brownlee gave me his congratulations. With him I've always had a good relationship. Alistair, he didn't give me any."

Mola, who was crowned this year's World Triathlon Series champion on Sunday (Getty)

The Spanish Triathlon Federation appealed to have Jonny disqualified for accepting assistance following the final race, which was won by South Africa’s Henri Schoeman.

The International Triathlon Union, however, dismissed the appeal. Triathletes may accept help, according to the competition’s rules.

Jonny has since said that while he will remember his brother’s act of sportsmanship, he does not want to be known as “the guy who looked like a wobbly horse”.

Alistair has since claimed that he would have done the same thing for any athlete in distress, not only his brother.

“I've been in that position before, in London maybe six years ago. I remember being in second trying to win the race and then waking up and being told I'd come 10th.

“I was like: 'Why didn't all those people who came past me help me out?'. So I didn't give it a second thought. I just had to help him.”