Laura Trott and Nicola Adams, as well as two other British Olympic medallists, have had details of their therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) released by a team of Russian hackers on Friday.

The medical records of the Rio gold medallists, plus those of silver medal-winning swimmer Siobhan-Marie O’Connor and rower Olivia Carnegie-Brown, were published on the website of the ‘Fancy Bears’ group.

The most recent leak, which exposes documents held by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), reveals that cyclist Trott required a TUE for the substances salmeterol, salbutamol and fluticasone propionatebetween 2009 and 2013.

Flyweight boxer Adams, meanwhile, required a TUE in February of this year after a “one-time emergency use” of methylprednisolone.

Trott won two Olympic cycling golds in the women's team pursuit and omnium this summer, while Adams successfully defended the women's flyweight title she initially claimed at London 2012.

TUEs allow athletes to take an otherwise banned substance if there is no effective alternative treatment for a particular medical condition.

Nicola Adams celebrates with her gold medal after winning the women's flyweight final (Getty)

Sir Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome’s TUEs were made public by an earlier ‘Fancy Bears’ leak, while the group’s first release revealed medical details about American gymnast Simone Biles and tennis player Serena Williams.

The leaks are thought to be in response to the suspension of Russia’s track-and-field team from this summer’s Games, which followed the uncovering of a state-sponsored doping programme in the country.

Wada report outlines alleged Russian doping cover-up system used in Sochi

‘Fancy Bears’ have vowed "go on exposing the athletes who violate the principles of fair play by taking doping substances".

Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, has promised to assist Wada in persuading Russia to investigate the leaks and prosecute those behind them.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, has denied that the hackers group have links to the country’s government, but has suggested that their releases “raise many questions.”