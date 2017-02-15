Runner Aengus Meldon was denied victory at an Irish university athletics event after a freak accident with a pole vault bar.

Meldon, a student at NUI Galway, was leading in the final straight of his 800m qualifier at the Irish Indoor Intervarsities meet in Athlone when he suddenly got entangled in an elastic bar dislodged by a nearby pole vaulter during their warm-up.

The incident provoked a commentator to liken it to an attack by comic book hero "Spider Man".

"The last one hundred now," the commentator can be heard saying over a clip of the race (below).

"One forty-six on the clock. Queen's is kicking again... we have Niall Atwood to the front, DCU in second," he continues as the bar suddenly comes flying across and wraps itself around Meldon's midriff.

"Oh... oh, my God. We have the bloody pole from the... he will have to go through to the final based on that. I have never seen that in athletics," he continues in astonishment as the bar drops round Meldon's ankles and he's forced to waddle to the finish line while being overtaken by opponents.

"He was tied up like Spider Man threw something at him. Spider Man attacked him...

"Spider Man attacked him coming down the home straight. That was unreal craic! I love it. Get a replay of it, that was so good! That was so funny. He was tied up like a bloody..."

Despite the freak accident costing Meldon victory, he was given a bye into the final as a result.

Sadly he couldn't replicate his semi-final form and finished down in eighth place.