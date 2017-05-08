Tyson Fury claims Eddie Hearn has already booked Wembley Stadium for a much-anticipated fight between him and Anthony Joshua.

Fury has not fought since stunning Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 after high-profile battles with drugs and mental health issues.

But in the wake of Joshua's 11th round knockout win over the Ukrainian last month Fury is back in training and providing a UK Anti-Doping ban is overturned is lining up a battle of Britain with world champion Joshua next year.

Who next for Anthony Joshua?







6 show all Who next for Anthony Joshua?









1/6 Who next? Joshua sensationally defeated Wladimir Klitschko - so who's next? Getty

2/6 Deontay Wilder A fight between Joshua and America's WBC heavyweight champion Wilder, 31, would likely prove the richest in the heavyweight division. The combination of two charismatic, explosive punchers would appeal both in the UK and the US, but may have such commercial potential that they would choose to delay until next summer. Wilder was ringside at Wembley, but has also been linked to fighting Tony Bellew. Getty

3/6 Joseph Parker New Zealand's WBO champion Parker carries less threat and appeal than Wilder but also represents less of a risk. The 25-year-old had been scheduled to fight Tyson Fury's cousin Hughie until injury ruled the challenger out, and is one of only two fighters against which a unification match-up could be made. Getty

4/6 Wladimir Klitschko The 41-year-old has already revealed he has a rematch clause he can take advantage of, and that only another showdown with Joshua is capable of convincing him to fight on. Joshua has also already said he would be willing to fight the Ukrainian again, but beyond financial gain there seems little benefit for the champion. Having already beaten him so entertainingly, Klitschko represents a high-risk, low-reward opponent. Getty

5/6 Tyson Fury Immediately after his defeat of Klitschko, Joshua called out the fighter who is quickly becoming his biggest rival. The 28-year-old Fury unsurprisingly responded on Twitter, writing "challenge accepted". Both seem confident of victory and willing to fight each other, both have beaten Klitschko and both represent the other's most intriguing opponent within the UK. Fury's biggest challenge could yet come in regaining his boxing licence amid his struggles with depression. Getty

6/6 Tony Bellew The former WBC cruiserweight champion's unexpected defeat of David Haye has given him far more appeal in the heavyweight division than any would have predicted. He seems incapable of providing Joshua with much of a test, but the money involved in fighting the champion will become such that any potential offers will be tempting. A match-up between the two is also straightforward to make, given they are both promoted by Matchroom. The biggest question may be whether Matchroom would rather use the 34-year-old Liverpudlian to further build Wilder's reputation before the American eventually fights Joshua. Getty

And he claims Joshua's promoter Hearn is already putting plans in place.

"Eddie Hearn has already booked Wembley Stadium for next April," he told the Daily Telegraph. "There isn't another stadium where it should take place. I would fight Joshua in October but I believe Klitschko will take the rematch.

"Deep down, I don't think they want to fight me yet. Joshua struggled with Klitschko. And I took Klitschko to school, toyed with him, put my hands behind my back, literally, while he was letting his cannons go, slipping out of the way of them. They are not ready for that.

"A lot of people have picked AJ to beat me, but I've said many times that we are in a sport called "the sweet science" and it's not a body-building contest or a strongman competition. Joshua is an easy fight for me."

Hearn has already conceded that a fight with Fury is firmly on Joshua's radar but says it won't be next with a rematch with Wladimir Klitschko or a clash with No 1 challenger Kubrat Pulev more likely.

“Believe me when I say that there is nothing that I or AJ would want more than to see Tyson back in the ring, but it won’t be next – Tyson just won’t be ready,” Hearn said, writing in his Daily Mail column.

“Physically he is not at the races and he has a lot to resolve in terms of his doping hearing and getting his licence back. Those have to be sorted before we can make anything happen. If they do get sorted, then it is a huge option for us in the short to mid-term future. We all know that AJ would love that fight."