Carl Froch expects Anthony Joshua to come up against ‘the best and possibly last’ of Wladimir Klitschko.

The Ukrainian multi-time world champion hasn’t fought since losing his IBF, WBA and WBO titles to Tyson Fury in November 2015.

But Froch feels the opponent and stage – some 90,000 people at Wembley – will bring out the very best in the 41-year-old for what could be his last-ever fight.,

Anthony Joshua vs Dominic Breazeale in pictures







9 show all Anthony Joshua vs Dominic Breazeale in pictures















1/9 Anthony Joshua vs Dominic Breazeale Undefeated Breazeale received a hostile reception as he walked to the ring. Getty

2/9 Anthony Joshua vs Dominic Breazeale The O2 Arena erupted when Joshua made his entrance. Getty

3/9 Anthony Joshua vs Dominic Breazeale Joshua enjoyed immediate success with the left jab and straight rights. Getty

4/9 Anthony Joshua vs Dominic Breazeale Joshua had Breazeale wobbled in the second round and the American just made the bell. Getty

5/9 Anthony Joshua vs Dominic Breazeale Joshua continued the attack and started to unload a number of big punches in the seventh round. Getty

6/9 Anthony Joshua vs Dominic Breazeale Breazeale was knocked down twice after making the eight count on the first flooring. Getty

7/9 Anthony Joshua vs Dominic Breazeale But there was no coming back from the second knockdown as the fight was stopped. Getty

8/9 Anthony Joshua vs Dominic Breazeale Breazeale was given a warm ovation from the crowd after putting up a good fight. Getty

9/9 Anthony Joshua vs Dominic Breazeale Joshua moves to 17-0 and remains the IBF heavyweight world champion. Getty

"We know Klitschko is an ageing fighter but with age comes wisdom and the experience he's got," he told Sky Sports.

"He's had 68 fights and he was unbeaten in 10 years as a heavyweight up until he faced Tyson Fury and that was an awkward, torrid night for him.

"He had problems in the background with his wife [Hayden Panettiere] going through post-natal depression and it wasn't publicised much but if he had something else on his mind, wasn't switched on and on top of that had someone like Tyson Fury goading him, smiling and doing his weird dance for 12 rounds, he just couldn't get going.

"We may just see the best - and last - of Wladimir Klitschhko.

"It's at Wembley Stadium and if he is thinking this is my final fight on this stage - with 90,000 not 80,000 - and if he thinks to himself this is it for me, my exit card, my final fight you know he is going to turn up."

