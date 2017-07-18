Billy Joe Saunders wants to fight the winner of Gennady Golovkin’s bout with Saul Alvarez and unify the middleweight division – but his promoter Frank Warren has warned him he must “prove a point” in the ring against Willie Monroe Jr. if he is to make that dream a reality.

The undefeated Saunders will defend the WBO title he won in 2015 when he fights Monroe at the Copper Box Arena, on September 16.

The fight will take place just a week after Golovkin’s Las Vegas showdown with Canelo Alvarez, with the Kazakh’s WBA, WBC and IBF titles on the line.

And Warren has said that Saunders is determined to fight the winner.

“If Bill comes through, we are pushing hard for the winner,” Warren said.

“If Golovkin wins, I hope we can do that fight in December. If Canelo wins, it could be in the new year. Bill has to go out there and prove a point. There is a lot on the line.”

Saunders, 27, has said that he hopes to fight either Golovkin or Canelo by “the end of the year”, as he seeks to unify the division.

Saunders wants the winner of Canelo v Golovkin ( Getty )

“My goal is to fight Gennady Golovkin or Canelo Alvarez by the end of the year so that I can test myself to the absolute max against the best,” he commented.

“I don’t need to be told that either of those fights will happen because logic says I will fight one or the other.”

But before he can dream of fighting either man in a marquee fight, Saunders must first take care of Monroe Jr at the Copper Box Arena.

Saunders is yet to taste defeat in his professional career ( Getty )

A southpaw like Saunders, Monroe Jr has just two defeats on his record, including a stoppage loss to middleweight king Golovkin in 2015. He bounced back to enjoy a fruitful 2016 during which he defeated two world title challengers: John Thompson and Gabriel Rosado.

Saunders however claims to be in “the best shape of my life” and has said he retains a mental edge over the American.

“Willie is a good fighter and a good boxer,” Saunders said.

Monroe beat Rosado on the Golovkin v Brook undercard ( Getty )

“This is his big chance, and he isn't coming over here just to make up the numbers. He has been in with some of the best fighters in the world, including Golovkin where he came up short.

“I think it is going to be a very close fight, but I already have the mental edge over him. He said he was done against Golovkin, and that's not what a warrior would do. I'd rather get knocked out cold than quit. I haven't had the chance to show my true skill and talent as of yet as a pro.

“I can't afford to overlook him, and I'll be in the best shape of my life on Sept. 16. I'm 100 percent going to get the win.”