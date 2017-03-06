David Haye has spoken for the first time since undergoing surgery on the Achilles tendon he ruptured in defeat to Tony Bellew.

The former WBA world heavyweight champion sustained the injury in the sixth round of Saturday’s grudge match at London’s O2 Arena.

Haye’s mobility was severely impaired by the problem, but he fought on until the eleventh, when the unfancied Bellew finally dispatched his stricken opponent through the ropes.

David Haye vs Tony Bellew - in pictures







15 show all David Haye vs Tony Bellew - in pictures



























1/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Tony Bellew was first to the ring at the O2 Arena. Getty Images

2/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew David Haye made Bellew wait as he made his way to the ring slowly. Getty Images

3/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew impressed in the first round but Haye thought back to take the advantage. Getty Images

4/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye was leading the fight when he suffered an injury tp his ankle. Getty Images

5/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye limps back to his corner after suffering the injury. Getty Images

6/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Trainer Shane McGuigan had to remove tape that he put around Haye's ankle. Getty Images

7/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew With Haye injured, Bellew was able to attack him at will without fear of being tagged. Getty Images

8/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye was sent crashing out of the ring by a left hook to the head by Bellew. AFP/Getty Images

9/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew celebrates his victory over Haye. Getty Images

10/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew celebrates after the fight is stopped in round 11. Getty Images

11/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye was pulled out of the fight by trainer Shane McGuigan. Getty Images

12/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye looked disconsolate after the fight. Getty Images

13/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye confirmed he intends to remain in the ring and will not retire. Getty Images

14/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew and Haye were both complimentary of each other afterwards despite the rivalry. Getty Images

15/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Both Haye and Bellew said they were open to a rematch. Getty Images

Haye left the venue in an ambulance before undergoing an operation to reattach the affected tendon. On Monday, he updated his supporters on his progress via his official Instagram account.

“Back home now chillin' with feet up, after a very successful Achilles reattachment surgery,” he wrote. “Strangely after such an action packed fight, I have no aches and pains other than my freshly reattached Achilles.

“Professor James Frame and Kevin Lidlow are very happy with the outcome of my surgery, and are very confident of a 100% recovery back to full fitness.”

“I'm truly overwhelmed with all the positive messages of love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you all.

“Time to catch up with family and friends before the rehab programme starts tomorrow night.”



Earlier the same day, Carl Froch, the former world super-middleweight champion, suggested that Haye will return to the ring once his recovery is complete.

“I don't think it's the end of him,” he told Sky Sports, having spoken to Haye. “The Achilles heel is fixed and he's adamant he will be coming back and he wants to fight again. First and foremost for David Haye, he wants the rematch with Bellew.

“He's told me he wants to come again - 100 per cent,” Froch added. “He said to me and I quote, 'I will win a heavyweight world title', but I want the rematch with Bellew first.'”

