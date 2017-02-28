Boxers David Haye and Tony Bellew had to be physically kept apart at a bad-tempered Liverpool news conference, during which Haye told Bellew his life was in danger before labelling the crowd “f****** retards”.

The pair faced off in Liverpool after weeks of controversy and provocation, ahead of their O2 Arena heavyweight bout on March 4.

Haye, the former heavyweight champion of the world, already faced the prospect of a British Boxing Board of Control inquiry after declaring over the weekend that he was going to “smash Bellew’s skull in” weekend, which attracted the ire of the BBBoC’s general secretary, Robert Smith.

And now the 36-year-old looks likely to face a second inquiry, despite both men entering the conference at a Liverpool hotel through separate corridors and being divided by security guards for the traditional pre-match face-off.

Haye (28-2-26KO) received a hostile reception from the pro-Bellew (28-2-1-18KO) crowd after turning up almost an hour late for the media event.

Haye launches into expletive-laden verbal attack on Bellew



“Deep in all of your tiny minds you know that this guy is getting drilled to the canvas pretty fast,” he insisted before insulting the crowd and making an obscene gesture.

“What happens when my right hand goes straight through his guard and he ends up on his a***?' said Haye, adding: “This isn't just about him risking his career, this is about him risking his life. That might sound harsh but it is true.”

“If I stand in front of a bus going at 30mph, I expect to get hurt if it hits me. He is going to stand in the ring with me for 36 minutes while I am wearing 10oz gloves. Do you think he is not going to get hurt? So what happens if Bellew was to be injured? Who is to blame?”

Haye later posed outside the Museum of Liverpool ( Getty )

Bellew repeatedly called Haye a “broken man” as they traded insults and also provoked his rival by questioning whether his right shoulder would hamper him during the fight. Haye underwent reconstructive shoulder surgery in 2013.

"I've seen people have the operations you have had. Reconstructive shoulder surgery is a big thing, your right hand becomes a looping right hand,” Bellow said. His trainer, Dave Coldwell, added: "When you've had major surgery as an athlete, you are never the same man, you have doubts in your mind.”

But it is Haye’s comments which have caused the most controversy with the BBBoC likely to take action.

The fight, which will see former WBA heavyweight champion Haye make his third appearance in the ring since returning to action in January 2016, has been dogged with controversy.

Bellew called Haye out in a foul-mouthed rant moments after stopping BJ Flores back in October, while at a November news conference Haye threw a left-handed at the Merseysider after being pushed.

Bellew taunted Haye after knocking out Flores ( Getty )

The Independent’s boxing correspondent Steve Bunce attended the Liverpool news conference and afterwards commented on BBC Radio 5Live that he had never seen that level of hatred between two boxers before.

“In all my years covering the sport, it was the oddest press conference. I've never seen hatred like that ever in my life between two fighters,” Bunce said.

“It was unnecessary and unedifying but it was gripping for all the wrong reasons.

“I saw it at the Dorchester [at the first press conference in November] and it disturbed me, and I saw it again in Liverpool.

“I think they are going to have to have a cordon of security people dividing them like they did when Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson fought each other.”