David Haye has branded rival Tony Bellew as “deluded” ahead of their eagerly-anticipated fight on March 4.

In a recorded video message sent to Sky’s In Off the Bar, Haye sparked a fresh war of words with bitter rival Bellew as he mocked the Liverpudlian for his voice and insisted he was “outgunned in every single department”.

The duo’s rivalry is well documented and Haye’s latest remarks follow their heated press conference last November during which the Londoner attempted to throw a punch at Bellew.

Security guards were required to separate the pair as they clashed with one another during the event.

Ahead of their heavyweight clash, Haye has been training in Miami from where he recorded his message to Bellew.

“Tony Bellew, I keep hearing that you’re telling people you’re going to take me to deep water, that you’re going to drown me, keep talking about if it goes past four rounds I’m going to quit,” he said.

“Dude you are so deluded, you truly are”

“Train hard but you ain’t [sic] going past four rounds at all, and even if you do, what are you going to do?

“You’re outgunned in every single department and you’re annoying voice is fuelling me every day, making sure I’m healthy, making sure I’m eating clean, living clean, making sure I’m training hard.

David Haye and Tony Bellew clash in last November's press conference



“It’s all going to work against you. You’re a chump and you’re getting the knock sparked out on March 4.”

Bellew gave an immediate response to Haye’s verbal jabs, branding his opponent a “clown”.

“There’s nothing much to say but you’re in the gym in the day and the night club at night,” he said.

“I’m the one living clean and you’re the one sunbathing and posing every five minutes like you’re trying to get ready for some Baywatch shoot.

“So do us all a favour, put your top back on and go and train. Go do something productive you idiot, clown, hay-faker.”

