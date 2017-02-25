David Haye launched a scathing verbal attack on rival boxer Tony Bellew in which he admitted “I’ve never had a fight where I really wanted to cave someone’s skull in like this”.

The controversial remarks were made on Sky Sports 1 where the former heavyweight champion appeared on Soccer AM to promote his hotly-anticipated bout with Bellew, which takes place next Saturday night at London’s O2 Arena.

Haye and Bellew have made their hatred clear in the led up to the fight, though while Bellew has also said that he respects Haye as a boxer – just not as a man – Haye has taken no such approach.

Instead, the outspoken Bermondsey fighter took the opportunity to offer an insight into how much he dislikes Liverpool-born Bellew, though his remarks may have gone a step too far given the recent head injuries that have been seen in the sport of boxing.

“Isn’t he an idiot?” Haye said when presenter John Fendley brought up Bellew. “How annoying is that guy’s voice?”

The 36-year-old then proceeded to punch his own hand in anger, though everything was still well-natured at this point.

“I’ve never had a fight where I really wanted to cave someone’s skull in like this, ever,” he added. “Normally you want to knock them out, it’s quite satisfying to see them knocked out, you think ‘yeah’.

“But I really want to do some damage to this guy, serious. And I’m going to get paid for it as well! It’s great! I’m getting paid to beat him up, it’s just great, so great. What a great world we live in, we live in a world where you can beat the hell out of a really annoying person and get dough for it as well.”

Watch the video below...

David Haye gives a bold final prediction ahead of his fight with Tony Bellew. He doesn't mince his words.. 💀 https://t.co/7B8fPirMa3 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) February 25, 2017

By this point, Fendley is looking away in bemusement while co-presenter Helen Chamberlain has her head in her hands, with fellow guest Djibril Cisse joining Haye in laughter.

David Haye made controversial comments during an appearance on Soccer AM ( Getty )

However, Haye’s comment must come under scrutiny given the dangers that are seen inside the ring. In the last year there have been a number of incidents that have highlighted the serious head injuries that can result from boxing, and his comments do not cast him in a very positive light should anything happen to either boxer next Saturday night.

Tony Bellew claimed this week he will hit Haye first if they clash at the press conference (Getty)

Last October, Scottish boxer Mike Towell died following a match at Glasgow’s Radisson Blu Hotel, while former professional boxer Nick Blackwell was re-admitted to hospital following a sparring session in November, eight months after being left with serious head injuries following his defeat by Chris Eubank Jr.

Blackwell has since undergone a second operation on his brain, and recent reports said he was unable to walk with friends and family admitting he faces a long battle ahead to recovery.

Nick Blackwell with family member at his bedside ( Hennessy Sports)

British super middleweight George Groves was also involved in an incident last November when his opponent, Eduard Gutknecht, was taken to hospital after collapsing in the dressing room after his defeat, and he underwent surgery to relieve pressure built up by swelling on the brain.