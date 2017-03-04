David Haye and Tony Bellew's most controversial trash talk

Whatever happens in the ring at London's O2 Arena on Saturday night, both David Haye and Tony Bellew may find themselves called in front of diciplinary boards on Monday morning.

The British Boxing Board of Control has already promised to investigate the somewhat-unsavoury taunts made by Haye in the build-up to the pair's hotly-anticipated grudge match.

Bellew's not been much better, but his trash-talk has never stretched quite as far as promising to 'cave in' his opponent's skull.

Indeed, in an interview with The Independent in December, the Liverpudlian admitted that his 'Spongebob Squarepants' remark, which kick-started the five-month pantomime that ends on Saturday night, was a mistake. He meant 'Sideshow Bob'.

As Steve Bunce wrote earlier this week, once the insults, slaps, pushes and threats are out of the way, this should be one of British boxing's more explosive pay-per-views of the year.

Take a look at the gallery above for a brief recap of Haye and Bellew's trash talk

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 4 March at London’s O2 Arena.

What time will it start?

The first fights of the night start from 5.10pm, with Haye and Bellew expected to make their ring entrances around 10.30pm.

Where can I watch it?

The main event and the undercard will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Alternatively, you can follow coverage on The Independent’s live blog.