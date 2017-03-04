  1. Sport
David Haye and Tony Bellew's most controversial trash talk

The two fighters are likely to be disciplined by the British Boxing Board of Control in the next few weeks following the bad-tempered build-up to Saturday's bout

David Haye and Tony Bellew's best trash-talk

  • 1/11 “I'll put you and that pathetic haircut to sleep. Spongebob Squarepants, I'll deal with you in a boxing ring... I smashed your buddy, your playmate, your playboy and I will smash you the exact same way.”

    Tony Bellew set the wheels in motion for this fight minutes after his successful cruiserweight title defence against BJ Flores, picking David Haye out at ringside and insulting his haircut.

  • 2/11 “I'll probably knock him out with a jab. I could win the fight with one hand, just my left hand, I wouldn't even need my right hand.”

    Haye was not impressed, and dismissed Bellew's challenge by saying he could beat him one-handed.

  • 3/11 “You're not going to be able to chew your food... I’ll be standing over your limp body in the ring. I’ll come to hospital and let you play with my hair.”

    The fight was arranged and the trash-talking started in earnest, with Haye setting the tone for a bad-tempered build-up.

  • 4/11 “If this fight comes down to courage and heart at any time, if the steam goes out of him after four rounds, he’s in a world of s***.”

    The two infamously came to premature blows at the first press conference, with Bellew pushing Haye away before being clipped by a sly punch.

  • 5/11 “I could go clubbing every night between now and the fight and get smashed and still knock you out.”

    Bellew has questioned Haye's commitment throughout the build-up, but Haye was more than happy to stress how easy he would find it against the Liverpudlian.

  • 6/11 “I'm going to stick steel toe cap boots on him in the contract and make it compulsory he walks around in them...”

    In an interview with The Independent, Bellew pre-empted Haye's attempts to suggest he may enter the ring with an injury.

  • 7/11 “I could feel he wanted to go for me and, if he does, I can't guarantee I am not going to smash him up before the first bell on March 4.”

    Ahead of their promotional press conference tour, Haye warned that there could be further fireworks between the pair.

  • 8/11 “I’ve never had a fight where I really wanted to cave someone’s skull in like this, ever.”

    Haye's most controversial comment came on Soccer AM a week before the bout, and it could land him in trouble with the BBBofC.

  • 9/11 “Bet all the money you have. Each and every one of you should bet on Bellew to win the fight... f****** r******“

    Haye followed that up by calling the crowd at a press conference in Liverpool, Bellew's hometown, 'f****** r******'

  • 10/11 “I’m expecting the best David Haye, but it’s not going to be there for very long. When it runs out, the big fat scouser will come through you like a steam train.”

    Bellew hit back against jibes about his weight by promising to make Haye pay.

  • 11/11 “Enjoy your last couple of days. This is going to feel so good.”

    At their last press conference, Haye was a controversial as ever, despite the warnings from the BBBofC.

Whatever happens in the ring at London's O2 Arena on Saturday night, both David Haye and Tony Bellew may find themselves called in front of diciplinary boards on Monday morning.

The British Boxing Board of Control has already promised to investigate the somewhat-unsavoury taunts made by Haye in the build-up to the pair's hotly-anticipated grudge match. 

Bellew's not been much better, but his trash-talk has never stretched quite as far as promising to 'cave in' his opponent's skull.

Everything you need to know about Haye vs Bellew

Indeed, in an interview with The Independent in December, the Liverpudlian admitted that his 'Spongebob Squarepants' remark, which kick-started the five-month pantomime that ends on Saturday night, was a mistake. He meant 'Sideshow Bob'.

As Steve Bunce wrote earlier this week, once the insults, slaps, pushes and threats are out of the way, this should be one of British boxing's more explosive pay-per-views of the year.

Take a look at the gallery above for a brief recap of Haye and Bellew's trash talk

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 4 March at London’s O2 Arena.

What time will it start?

The first fights of the night start from 5.10pm, with Haye and Bellew expected to make their ring entrances around 10.30pm.

Where can I watch it?

The main event and the undercard will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Alternatively, you can follow coverage on The Independent’s live blog.

