David Haye and Tony Bellew will finally settle their differences in the ring when British boxing's grudge match of the moment takes place this weekend.

The pair have traded jibes, insults and threats to render one another unconscious since Bellew's successful cruiserweight title defence against BJ Flores last October.

The Liverpudlian has stepped up to the maximum category to face Haye, a former world champion on the comeback trail and with sights set on a money-spinning meeting with Anthony Joshua.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 4 March at London’s O2 Arena.

What time will it start?

The first fights of the night start from 5.10pm, with Haye and Bellew expected to make their ring entrances around 10.30pm.

Where can I watch it?

The main event and the undercard will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Alternatively, you can bookmark this article, which will become The Independent’s live blog.

Who’s on the undercard?

Sam Eggington vs Paulie Malignaggi

WBC international welterweight title, 12 rounds

Ohara Davies vs Derry Matthews

WBC silver super lightweight title, 12 rounds

Lee Selby vs Andoni Gago

Super-featherweight, 10 rounds

Ted Cheeseman vs Jack Sellars

Super-welterweight, 10 rounds

Katie Taylor vs Monica Gentili

Lightweight, 6 rounds

David Allen vs David Howe

Heavyweight, 6 rounds

Craig Glover vs Jake Bonallie

​Cruiserweight, 4 rounds

What are their records?

Wins, wins by knockout, losses, draws

Haye: W28 KO26 L2 D0

Bellew: W28 KO18 L2 D1

Who will win?

What are they saying?

David Haye: “On Saturday night you will see a real destruction job. Knocking him down for 10 seconds does nothing for me. I'm predicting a quick knock-out, a showreel knockout, a violent knock-out...

“He's got under my skin, he's chased me for a year-and-a-half, really made things personal. I'll make sure he never, ever, ever does that again.”

Tony Bellew: “It’s going to take a big shot to land right on the chin to drop me. People don’t drop me with shots on the temple. As any fighter does, we all go down. Very few get up.

“I’ve done it on multiple occasions. Once he sees that I can keep coming after he’s landed something of decent size, that’s when his will is going to fall apart.”

What are the odds?

Haye: 2/13

Bellew: 4/1

Haye by KO: 1/4

Haye by points: 13/2

Bellew by KO: 13/2

Bellew by decision: 16/1