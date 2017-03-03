Floyd Mayweather has put pressure on Conor McGregor and the UFC to come to a financial agreement ahead of a potential boxing match between the pair, claiming that he is now “waiting” for clarification having “done my part”.

Discussions between the two men have been ongoing for over a year, with any bout between the undefeated boxer Mayweather and the mixed martial artist McGregor likely to become the first $1bn fight in history.

But negotiations between the pair have been steeped in legal complications, with McGregor tied to a contract with the UFC which prohibits him from entering into any other combat sports.

That has frustrated Mayweather, who is seeking one final fight to eclipse the undefeated 49-0 record he currently shares with Rocky Marciano.

“I can't say if it's going to happen because it is all up to the UFC,” the American told the BBC.

“I've done my part. I'm just waiting. If they want the fight to happen, let's see.

“When it comes to money, of course I'm always thinking business. But it's about entertainment. It's a very, very entertaining match-up.”

Despite the labyrinth of legal complexities which must be negotiated before Mayweather and McGregor can ever step into a ring together, The Independent last month revealed that a superfight between the pair is possible.

“Should the UFC enter negotiations we could potentially see something that we often see with boxing, which would be a cross-promotion, in this instance between the UFC and Mayweather Promotions (MP),” Jake Cohen, a lawyer for Mills & Reeve specialising in legal, commercial and regulatory matters in sport, said.

“That would certainly be the path of least resistance for all parties concerned although negotiations would naturally still be complicated, due to the estimated $1 billion in revenues this fight could generate.”