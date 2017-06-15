Conor McGregor will face a lawsuit if he attempts to kick Floyd Mayweather at all during the pair’s $1bn dollar mega-fight.

The pair announced the fight overnight on Wednesday with the biggest name in UFC stepping into a boxing ring professionally for the first time to take on the man who is widely considered one of the greatest of all time.

McGregor, a two-weight UFC champion, will have to forego his mixed martial arts background when taking on Mayweather in Las Vegas on August 26th.

Mayweather v McGregor: In numbers







1/19 Mayweather v McGregor: In numbers What are the numbers behind the eagerly-anticipated super-fight between the two men?

2/19 Zero The number of defeats Mayweather has suffered in his 19-year professional career Getty Images

3/19 1 The number of times Mayweather has touched the canvas throughout his professional career. He came back to win the fight via a unanimous decision Getty Images

4/19 2 The number of UFC championship belts McGregor (briefly) held when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

5/19 3 The number of times McGregor has been defeated: losing to Artemji Sitenkov in 2008, Joseph Duffy in 2010 and Nate Diaz in 2016 Getty Images

6/19 12 McGregor’s age when he began boxing at Crumlin Boxing Club under two-time Olympian Phil Sutcliffe Getty Images

7/19 13 The number of seconds it took McGregor to knock out José Aldo at UFC 194, to win the UFC Featherweight Championship Getty Images

8/19 23 The number of fights Mayweather has won by decision Getty Images

9/19 25 In 2016, Mayweather was ranked by ESPN as the greatest boxer, pound for pound, of the last 25 years Getty Images

10/19 40 Mayweather’s age. He is 12 years older than McGregor Getty Images

11/19 46% Mayweather’s average connect rate, according to CompuBox and compiled over his past nine fights. It’s one of the best in the history of the sport Getty Images

12/19 49 The number of wins Mayweather has racked up in his professional career. He requires only one more to surpass Rocky Marciono’s flawless record of 49-0. Getty Images

13/19 84-8 £150,000 Mayweather’s sterling amateur record. He won the national Golden Glove championships at three different weight classes Getty Images

14/19 $150,000 The fine dished out to McGregor for throwing a bottle at Nate Diaz in a press conference ahead of UFC 202. The fine has delayed the announcement of a boxing match against Mayweather Getty Images

15/19 1,650,000 The pay-per-view buy rate for McGregor’s eagerly anticipated rematch against Diaz at UFC 202, making the event the most successful non-boxing PPV event in the history of fightsports Getty Images

16/19 19,500,000 The number of PPV buys Mayweather has garnered in his entire career Getty Images

17/19 $34,000,000 McGregor’s career earnings, as estimated by Forbes at the start of June 2017 Getty Images

18/19 $1,300,000,000 The total revenue Mayweather has generated in his career Getty Images

19/19 14,000,000,000 The number of social media impressions Conor McGregor made in 2016 Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

Kicking in boxing is strictly forbidden, but UFC president revealed that even an attempted swing of the leg from the Irishman would result in a lawsuit as per the terms of their contract.

“That [kicking] will not happen; it's in the contract,” White said. “This is a boxing match under the Nevada commission under the rules of boxing.

“We talk about a guy of Floyd Mayweather's value in the sport - the lawsuit if that ever happened...

“Conor loves money and he would lose a lot of money if that happened.”