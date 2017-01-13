Floyd Mayweather has ruled out the possibility of meeting UFC star Conor McGregor in the ring, stating his boxing career is over.

The five-division world champion has been promoting James DeGale’s world title unification fight with Badou Jack in New York and, answering questions on Friday afternoon, made it clear that he won’t be coming out of retirement.

“I've had my career,” he said.

“All kinds of guys from other sports keep calling me out. If it ever happened it would be an easy win for me.

“But I want to concentrate on helping the young boxers I promote accomplish their dreams - and helping my children become the best people they can.'”

Mayweather had insisted he would not return to the ring for less than $100m and recently rejected McGregor’s own request for $100m to switch codes.

The American made a counter offer of $15m but his latest comments suggest the 39-year-old is no longer interested in making a return, citing his ‘health’ and ‘family’ as important factors.

“I'm a businessman and I like making money but I'm retired now on my record of 49 and 0,” he added.

“People with an interest in me coming back are not thinking of my health and my family.

“There's no point me no longer being the sharpest tool in the box but having more money.

“And I look at how the great Muhammad Ali went on too long.”

A lucrative fight between the two appeared to take a significant step forward to becoming reality last month after McGregor obtained a boxing license so he can compete professionally in California.

McGregor demanded $ 100m to switch codes ( Getty )

Mayweather himself seemed to suggest he would be prepared to take on the Irishman, remarking: “You guys keep hearing all these different rumors about different fighters want to face Floyd Mayweather.

“Everybody keeps talking about Conor McGregor. He's blowing smoke up everybody's a**. Dana White, the UFC - let's make it happen. Bring him over to the boxing world, and I'll show him what it's like.”

As for now, though, there seems little chance of the fight materialising.