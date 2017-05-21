Floyd Mayweather broke his silence regarding a potential fight with Conor McGregor by revealing he is "90 per cent" likely to face him if he returns because it's "the only fight that makes sense".

UFC lightweight champion McGregor, who has a licence to box in California, insisted earlier this week he has signed a contract to fight Mayweather and awaits the American's response.

Mayweather had refused to respond in the build-up to Saturday's fight between Gervonta Davis and Liam Walsh but after his fighter's third-round knockout victory sounded increasingly confident of fighting this year.

The 40-year-old has remained inactive since he outpointed Andre Berto in September 2015. Few expected he would retire with a record of 49 victories, level with Rocky Marciano, and in the past 12 months there has been increasing speculation regarding a match-up with Ireland's McGregor.

Asked of his personal plans, Mayweather responded: "If I do fight, there's a 90 per cent chance it's against Conor McGregor

"When I get back to the US I'll call Al (Haymon, Mayweather's advisor) and see our next move. There's no rush.

"The only fight that makes sense to me is the McGregor fight. I guess I have one more obstacle that I have to get over.

"We have to give the people what they want to see. The fans demand that fight; we have to give them what they want to see to make them happy.

"I think this year I'll be back at number one in Forbes' (list of athletes' net worth), in a matter of time."

UFC 205 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez







28 show all UFC 205 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez





















































1/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez Conor McGregor walks out of UFC 205 the first simultaneous two-weight world champion. Zuffa LLC via Getty

2/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez McGregor celebrates his KO win over Eddie Alvarez UFC 205 to hold the lightweight and featherweight titles. Zuffa LLC via Getty

3/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez McGregor became the first man to hold two different belts in UFC history. Zuffa LLC via Getty

4/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez McGregor continues to set the benchmark in the UFC. Zuffa LLC via Getty

5/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez Referee John McCarthy waves off the main event after Alvarez is floored for a fourth time. Zuffa LLC via Getty

6/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez McGregor utilised his left hook counter to floor Alvarez three times in the first round. Zuffa LLC via Getty

7/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez McGregor taunted Alvarez by holding back hands behind his back and urging him to throw a punch. Zuffa LLC via Getty

8/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez Alvarez had no answer for McGregor's speed and power. Zuffa LLC via Getty

9/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson Tyron Woodley retained his welterweight title by majority draw against Stephen Thompson. Zuffa LLC via Getty

10/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson Thompson survived a barrage of punches as well as a long gullotine choke hold. Zuffa LLC via Getty

11/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson Thompson was busted open on the bridge of his nose in the first round. Zuffa LLC via Getty

12/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson Woodley floored Thompson and dominated the opening round but Thompson would fight back. Zuffa LLC via Getty

13/28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz Joanna Jedrzejczyk was pushed all the way by fellow Pole Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Zuffa LLC via Getty

14/28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz Jedrzejczyk dominated Kowalkiewicz for the first three rounds before the tables turned. Zuffa LLC via Getty

15/28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz Jedrzejczyk remains the strawweight champion. Zuffa LLC via Getty

16/28 Chris Weidman vs Yoel Romero Chris Weidman suffered a brutal defeat after catching a flying knee from Yoel Romero. Zuffa LLC via Getty

17/28 Chris Weidman vs Yoel Romero Romero's flying knee split Weidman's head wide open to end the fight. Zuffa LLC via Getty

18/28 Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington Miesha Tate announced her retirement after defeat by former apprentice Raquel Pennington. Zuffa LLC via Getty

19/28 Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington Pennington dominated Tate for the entire three rounds. Zuffa LLC via Getty

20/28 Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr was at ringside for the bout. Zuffa LLC via Getty

21/28 Frankie Edgar vs Jeremy Stephens Frankie Edgar got back to winning ways by defeating Jeremy Stephens. Zuffa LLC via Getty

22/28 Frankie Edgar vs Jeremy Stephens Edgar dominated Stephens but was rocked badly in the final round. Zuffa LLC via Getty

23/28 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Michael Johnson Khabib Nurmagomedov immediately called out Conor McGregor after defeating Michael Johnson by submission. Zuffa LLC via Getty

24/28 Tim Boetsch vs Rafael Natal Tim Boetsch knocked out Rafael Natal in the first round. Zuffa LLC via Getty

25/28 Vincente Luque vs Belal Muhammad Vincente Luque beat Belal Muhammad inside 90 seconds. Zuffa LLC via Getty

26/28 Vincente Luque vs Belal Muhammad Luque caught Muhammad with a counter left to end the bout. Zuffa LLC via Getty

27/28 Jim Miller vs Thiago Alves Jim Miller beat Thiago Alves in the early preliminaries. Zuffa LLC via Getty

28/28 Liz Carmouche vs Katlyn Chookagian Liz Carmouche beat Katlyn Chookagian in the early preliminaries. Zuffa LLC via Getty

The 22-year-old Davis had been the recipient of both encouragement and instructions from Mayweather, who was ringside at London's Copper Box Arena to watch his fighter make the first defence of his IBF super-featherweight title.

Mayweather also spoke of the time he had spent in the gym alongside Davis, who though impressive he insists is still "not at 100 per cent".

Mayweather speaks with young protege Gervonta Davis during his fight with Liam Walsh (PA)

"It's possible (this fight against McGregor could be made quickly) but we don't want to rush," he said.

"When we make a move it's going to be huge. When Floyd Mayweather fights it's history.

"This kid (Davis) had me go to the gym, sparring a little bit. When it's time to do what I have to I'll look tremendous, and sharp."

PA