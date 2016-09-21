Floyd Mayweather does not believe that his proposed super-fight with Conor McGregor will happen, despite his own efforts to arrange the bout.

Mayweather, who retired from boxing last year with a pristine 49-0 record, was first linked with a lucrative comeback against the UFC’s reigning featherweight champion in May.

The former world welterweight champion has now said he tried to make the fight, but the two parties could not agree terms.

"I tried to make the fight happen between me and Conor McGregor," he told FightHype.com. "We weren't able to make the fight happen, so we must move on.

"I feel honoured to be the biggest name in MMA and in boxing, and I don't even compete no more," he added.

In August, McGregor said he was open to the idea of the fight, provided that Mayweather’s party “come up with $100m cash for me”.

“He's running around the Showtime offices begging for those executives to come up with $100 million cash for me, to fight me,” he said. “So as soon as he gets my money, we can fight.”

McGregor, however, would only have been permitted to fight Mayweather if an exclusivity clause within his contract with the UFC had been waived.

Every UFC fighter’s contract contains a clause which prevents him or her from competing in the events of other promotion companies.

Dana White, the UFC president, dismissed initial reports of a super-fight between the pair as “a tabloid story”.