The ongoing verbal barbs being traded by Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is giving boxing a bad name, according to two-time world champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez who believes the fight would be “a joke”.

The prospect of undefeated boxer Mayweather and UFC two-time simultaneous champion McGregor fighting in a boxing match now looks to be a near certainty, with both camps locked in a verbal back-and-forth regarding negotiations and who would emerge triumphant.

The 39-year-old Mayweather, who retired in 2015 with an unblemished 49-0 professional boxing record, has spoken publicly to reveal that the fight could go ahead this year, but also posted messages on social media to dismiss reports that a deal had already been agreed for the fight to take place.

The 28-year-old McGregor meanwhile has taken a much more provocative approach to try and tempt Mayweather into agreeing to a fight, having taunted the American for not meeting him in Las Vegas during his visit across the Atlantic last week.

Current WBO light-middleweight and lineal middleweight world champion Alvarez, whose one and only defeat in his 51-fight professional career came against Mayweather in September 2013, has criticised the ongoing spat between Mayweather and McGregor, and believes they are dragging the name of boxing through the mud in the process.

"It's a joke for boxing if that happens," Canelo told Reuters ahead of his bout against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in May. Chavez added: "It is a businessman fight. I like to fight a serious fight."

Alvarez lost to Mayweather in the American's penultimate fight (Getty)

However, despite the criticism of the proposed ‘superfight’ from inside the sport, renowned trainer Freddie Roach revealed that Mayweather has recently attended his Wild Card gym in Los Angeles where he told him that the fight with McGregor is on course to happen.

UFC 205 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez







28 show all UFC 205 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez





















































1/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez Conor McGregor walks out of UFC 205 the first simultaneous two-weight world champion. Zuffa LLC via Getty

2/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez McGregor celebrates his KO win over Eddie Alvarez UFC 205 to hold the lightweight and featherweight titles. Zuffa LLC via Getty

3/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez McGregor became the first man to hold two different belts in UFC history. Zuffa LLC via Getty

4/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez McGregor continues to set the benchmark in the UFC. Zuffa LLC via Getty

5/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez Referee John McCarthy waves off the main event after Alvarez is floored for a fourth time. Zuffa LLC via Getty

6/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez McGregor utilised his left hook counter to floor Alvarez three times in the first round. Zuffa LLC via Getty

7/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez McGregor taunted Alvarez by holding back hands behind his back and urging him to throw a punch. Zuffa LLC via Getty

8/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez Alvarez had no answer for McGregor's speed and power. Zuffa LLC via Getty

9/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson Tyron Woodley retained his welterweight title by majority draw against Stephen Thompson. Zuffa LLC via Getty

10/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson Thompson survived a barrage of punches as well as a long gullotine choke hold. Zuffa LLC via Getty

11/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson Thompson was busted open on the bridge of his nose in the first round. Zuffa LLC via Getty

12/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson Woodley floored Thompson and dominated the opening round but Thompson would fight back. Zuffa LLC via Getty

13/28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz Joanna Jedrzejczyk was pushed all the way by fellow Pole Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Zuffa LLC via Getty

14/28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz Jedrzejczyk dominated Kowalkiewicz for the first three rounds before the tables turned. Zuffa LLC via Getty

15/28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz Jedrzejczyk remains the strawweight champion. Zuffa LLC via Getty

16/28 Chris Weidman vs Yoel Romero Chris Weidman suffered a brutal defeat after catching a flying knee from Yoel Romero. Zuffa LLC via Getty

17/28 Chris Weidman vs Yoel Romero Romero's flying knee split Weidman's head wide open to end the fight. Zuffa LLC via Getty

18/28 Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington Miesha Tate announced her retirement after defeat by former apprentice Raquel Pennington. Zuffa LLC via Getty

19/28 Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington Pennington dominated Tate for the entire three rounds. Zuffa LLC via Getty

20/28 Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr was at ringside for the bout. Zuffa LLC via Getty

21/28 Frankie Edgar vs Jeremy Stephens Frankie Edgar got back to winning ways by defeating Jeremy Stephens. Zuffa LLC via Getty

22/28 Frankie Edgar vs Jeremy Stephens Edgar dominated Stephens but was rocked badly in the final round. Zuffa LLC via Getty

23/28 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Michael Johnson Khabib Nurmagomedov immediately called out Conor McGregor after defeating Michael Johnson by submission. Zuffa LLC via Getty

24/28 Tim Boetsch vs Rafael Natal Tim Boetsch knocked out Rafael Natal in the first round. Zuffa LLC via Getty

25/28 Vincente Luque vs Belal Muhammad Vincente Luque beat Belal Muhammad inside 90 seconds. Zuffa LLC via Getty

26/28 Vincente Luque vs Belal Muhammad Luque caught Muhammad with a counter left to end the bout. Zuffa LLC via Getty

27/28 Jim Miller vs Thiago Alves Jim Miller beat Thiago Alves in the early preliminaries. Zuffa LLC via Getty

28/28 Liz Carmouche vs Katlyn Chookagian Liz Carmouche beat Katlyn Chookagian in the early preliminaries. Zuffa LLC via Getty

Roach also revealed that he would be open to training McGregor to face the unbeaten American, as he did with Manny Pacquiao when the legendary Filipino faced Mayweather in the ‘Fight of the Century’ back in May 2015.

Mayweather beat Pacquiao two years ago ti win his 48th consecutive fight (Getty)



"According to Mayweather, yes. He told me he would fight him,” Roach said on The MMA Hour show on Monday night. “Everything is pointing in that direction right now.

"I think Mayweather is the favorite, yes, but I wouldn’t count anyone out. Because (McGregor) throws, he throws hard and he’s not afraid to throw."

McGregor has already taken up a boxing licence in California (Getty)



McGregor has only suffered one defeat in his UFC career in the form of the UFC 196 loss to Nate Diaz, which he quickly avenged by beating the American at UFC 202 before going on to add the lightweight title to his featherweight belt by knocking out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 last year.