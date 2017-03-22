Britain's Kell Brook will defend his IBF world welterweight title against American Errol Spence Jr in Sheffield on May 27.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has announced the fight will take place at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground.

The 30-year-old has opted to return to welterweight having suffered the first loss of his career in September after stepping up to face middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin.

Spence, 27, is unbeaten in 21 professional contests, with 18 knockout wins.

Brook said: "It's long been a dream of mine to fight outdoors at Bramall Lane, and I'm pleased to do that in the biggest fight in the welterweight division.

"I saw many people talk about how I would avoid Errol Spence - they don't know me, they don't know what I'm about.

"All I've ever wanted to do is to give the fans the fights they want, and they have it right here on May 27.

"I'm going to show the world that I'm the best welterweight on the planet, and I'm going to do it right before my people's eyes."