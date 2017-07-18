Conor McGregor’s father has insisted that his son is “absolutely and unequivocally not racist” after a racism row soured his week-long promotional tour alongside Floyd Mayweather.

The racism claims levelled against the two-weight UFC world champion first arose during the opening two legs of the four-date tour across North America and the United Kingdom.

McGregor was criticised for telling Mayweather to “dance for me, boy” – a phrase that has racial overtones in the United States.

On the New York leg of the tour McGregor attempted to diffuse the situation, but in the end only inflamed it by stating that he could not be racist because “I am half-black from the belly button down.”

After the press conference, Mayweather criticised McGregor’s choice of language, although the Irishman said that his comments were made in jest and that he had not intended to offend.

And Tony McGregor has now given an interview in which he has insisted that the fight “is not about race” and that his son is “not a racist”.

“Conor McGregor is not racist,” his father said during an appearance on The MMA Hour podcast.

“This fight is not about race. This fight is about skill and technique. In fact, I don’t think any fight is ever about race. The colour of skin is immaterial. It’s the victory that Conor is looking for. It’s imperative. That’s the only thing I’d say in that.”

He later added: “Conor is absolutely, unequivocally not racist. It’s not about skin colour. No two combatants would ever get into a ring and the issue would be the colour of their opposing skin. No, absolutely not. It’s a fight issue, not a race issue.”

McGregor's comments in New York landed him in trouble (Getty)

Turning the discussion towards the upcoming fight, McGregor backed his son to cause a “seismic shock” on August 26, stressing that his stand-up power will prove too much for the 40-year-old to handle.

“I think a lot of people are going to be amazed about what's going to happen,” he said.

The Irishman is the bigger man (Getty)

“The boxing fraternity has written him off but Conor is going to cause a seismic shock in the unarmed combat world.

"Floyd Mayweather is the best boxer in the world but on August 26 he will be the second best. Fighting at this level is unchartered but he has prepared well, he knows his opponent.

“Boxing was Conor's first discipline and that's why he has the stand-up power and I don't think Mayweather has anything to cause Conor any problems. When Conor connects I think Mayweather is going to fold and if he says four rounds, I'm sticking with four.”